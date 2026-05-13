A few years ago, a woman came into my community exhausted, frustrated, and convinced her metabolism was broken.

She was eating “healthy.” Salads. Smoothies. Lots of fruit. Avocado toast. A handful of almonds between meals. She couldn’t lose weight, her energy crashed every afternoon, and she was reaching for sugar by 3pm every day.

The first thing I asked her: how much protein are you eating at breakfast?

She thought about it. “Maybe an egg? Sometimes just yogurt. Usually avocado toast.”

That was it. A piece of toast with avocado. Maybe 6 grams of protein to start the day — and a blood sugar spike she didn’t even know was happening.

We fixed that one thing first. Within two weeks her cravings were quieter, her energy was steadier, and she had stopped reaching for something sweet in the afternoon. Within a month her blood sugar data looked completely different.

I have had this same conversation hundreds of times. The details change. The outcome rarely does.

If there is one concept I come back to more than any other — in The Blood Sugar Method, in my recipes, in every conversation I have with women about their metabolic health — it is this:

Build every meal around a foundational protein.

Not a protein bar. Not a handful of almonds. Not avocado toast. A real, complete protein source that anchors your plate, stabilizes your blood sugar, and tells your body it has what it needs to function well.

It sounds simple. And it is. But most women are significantly under-eating protein — and it is quietly undermining everything else they are trying to do for their health.

why protein is the foundation

Protein is the most metabolically powerful macronutrient we have. It’s the only one that directly triggers muscle protein synthesis — your body’s process of building and repairing muscle tissue. It’s essential for hormone production, immune function, enzyme activity, and the structural integrity of every cell in your body.

From a blood sugar perspective, protein is uniquely stabilizing. Unlike refined carbohydrates, which cause rapid glucose spikes, protein slows digestion, blunts post-meal glucose rises, and keeps insulin response moderate and steady. When you build your meal around protein first, everything else — the vegetables, the healthy fats, the optional complex carbs — falls into place around it.

And satiety. Protein keeps you genuinely full between meals in a way that carbohydrates and fats alone simply don’t. If you’re dealing with cravings, energy crashes, or hunger that hits two hours after eating, insufficient protein is almost always part of the story.

how much do you actually need?

The target I work with in The Blood Sugar Method is 25–30 grams of protein per meal — enough to meaningfully trigger muscle protein synthesis and support blood sugar stability throughout the day.

For most women, that translates to 90–120 grams of protein per day. For men, 110–150 grams. If you’re over 50 or actively strength training — and I hope you are, because muscle mass is one of the strongest predictors of longevity we have — aim for 0.75–1 gram of protein per pound of body weight per day.

If you weigh 150 pounds, that’s 112–150 grams daily, spread across three or four meals.

Most people are nowhere near this. Most people are eating 5 –10 grams at breakfast, skipping protein at lunch, and wondering why they’re exhausted and reaching for sugar by 3pm.

what is a foundational protein?

A foundational protein is a complete protein source — meaning it contains all essential amino acids — that you include at every single meal without exception. These are your anchors.

Animal-based foundational proteins: chicken, turkey, beef, pork, lamb, fish (salmon, sardines, cod, halibut, tuna, trout), shellfish (shrimp, scallops, crab), eggs, Greek yogurt or skyr, cultured cottage cheese.

Plant-based foundational proteins: tofu, tempeh, lupin, or lupini beans (including lupin pasta, lupin flakes, and lupin protein flour)

A palm-sized portion of cooked meat or fish (4–6 oz) or 1–1 1/4 cup of Greek yogurt or cottage cheese will get you to that 25–30 gram target.

what foundational protein is not

Lentils, black beans, chickpeas, and edamame are wonderful foods — but they are protein + carbohydrate sources, not foundational proteins. They contribute 8–12 grams of protein per half cup, which is meaningful, but they also carry a carbohydrate load that affects blood sugar. They belong on your plate as additions to a foundational protein, not replacements for one.

Nuts, seeds, and nut butters are complementary proteins — great for adding healthy fat, texture, and a protein boost (5–10 grams), but not sufficient as your primary protein source.

This distinction matters. A salad with walnuts and chickpeas is not a high-protein meal. A salad with 4 oz of grilled salmon, walnuts, and chickpeas is.

how to build a plate around foundational protein

The Blood Sugar Method plate is straightforward:

¼ plate: foundational protein (palm-sized)

½ plate: colorful non-starchy vegetables

¼ plate: optional complex carbs, healthy fat, and fermented foods

A few real meal examples that hit the 25–30 gram target:

3 eggs + ½ cup cottage cheese + sautéed vegetables

4 oz salmon + roasted vegetables + 1 tbsp olive oil

1 cup Greek yogurt + 2 tbsp hemp seeds + berries

4 oz ground turkey + ¼ cup black beans + avocado

Protein smoothie: 1 scoop protein powder + ½ cup Greek yogurt + 1 tbsp nut butter + greens

None of these are complicated. None require a recipe. They just require knowing what you’re building toward — and making foundational protein the non-negotiable starting point.

start here

If you take one thing from this post, let it be this: before you think about what carbohydrates to eat, what supplements to take, or what diet to follow — ask yourself whether you’re eating enough foundational protein at every meal.

For most women, the answer is no. And fixing that one thing changes everything downstream.

Your energy. Your cravings. Your blood sugar. Your muscle mass. Your metabolism.

It all starts here.

coming this Sunday — putting it all into practice!

This Sunday for paid subscribers, I am sharing 5 savory yogurt and cottage cheese bowls, each one built intentionally around our midlife mantra. 30 grams of protein, 10 grams of fiber, healthy fat, calcium, and a fermented element, all in a single bowl you can assemble in five minutes. Included are fully non-dairy options that hits every target without compromise. Five bowls for breakfast or lunch. Five flavor profiles. Every number that matters, already done for you.

For paid subscribers: I have added the complete Blood Sugar Method Protein + Plate Cheat Sheet to the resource library — a 3 page reference you can print and keep on your fridge.

Upgrade here

Everything in today's post is distilled into a printable PDF. Find it below🧡