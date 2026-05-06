Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

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Laura Robbins's avatar
Laura Robbins
14hEdited

I am so glad you posted this! Nursing is so important and exclusive breastfeeding needs to gain more ground. For my experience: I have nursed every one of my seven children, and am still night nursing my youngest (almost 3), so I have been nursing non-stop for the past 16 years now. — I know that sounds crazy. I didn’t realize how long it had been until I wrote it. All of my children were tandem fed for the first couple months until the older one decided they were done.

But I just wanted to add something I learned when my youngest child was in the NICU and I was researching nursing again because he was on CPAP, and I had to pump. He was exclusively breastfed even in the NICU save for the first couple feedings before my milk came in. But he couldn’t latch well and I actually had to exclusively pump for the first four months before he finally learned to nurse on his own.

An IBCLC that I watched on YouTube (to figure out how to exclusively BF through pumping) said the first few weeks of baby’s life are crucial to determining your milk supply. While it does work on supply and demand, the body determines what the “baseline” supply is within those first few weeks. So if you are not feeding baby every 2-3 hours at the breast, including waking up that often to feed during the night, you will probably have trouble down the road with supply. Night feedings (or pumping in my last case) is crucial to making sure you have the proper supply for baby.

Also, don’t use pacifiers, or at least don’t offer them first—soothe at the breast, which is why it shouldn’t be called “breastfeeding” at all, because that implies we should regulate and determine mealtimes and only offer for those. Good nursing practice starts with offering the breast first. That’s where you get the good frequency that helps to sustain a milk supply for years to come.

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
12h

In my case, it was the hospital nurses that were pressuring me, quite hard actually, to supplement with formula. With my first child, I was unprepared for that, but my gut told me not to supplement. Thank the Lord. I breast fed my first baby until I got pregnant with the second (~18 months) and breastfed the second for more than two years. Looking back, I was so discouraged that the medical system seems designed to sabotage this very important and natural process.

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