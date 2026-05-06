Most of you know that my daughter Madison and my business partner Anja became mothers within days of each other, and watching them step into this season has brought back so many memories.

I’ve given birth to four children and spent more than a decade of my life breastfeeding. When my three daughters were born, my husband was an orthopaedic resident back in the era before resident hours were regulated, when he was sometimes working 120 hours a week and was away from home for 36 hours at a stretch. I was on my own a lot, leaning heavily on friends and figuring most of it out as I went along.

One of those friends showed up at my door with a cheesecake. When you are breastfeeding a newborn, you are ravenous in a way that is difficult to describe to someone who hasn’t experienced it. I’m pretty sure I ate most of that cheesecake all by myself over the course of a couple of days.

Dr. B came home from a 36 hour hospital shift and could not believe how much weight our newborn had gained in the time he’d been gone and marveled at her leg “rolls”. We’ve always laughed and chalked it up to the dairy fat in that cheesecake, and he still tells that story to this day.

still one of my favorite photos of my 3 girls: Lauren 3, Camille 1 with her leg “rolls”, and Madison 5

Then there’s Nolan, my youngest and my only son. I have always eaten everything, including spices, bold flavors, variety, and Nolan apparently got very used to that through my breast milk. When I introduced pureed squash as one of his first solid foods, he wanted absolutely nothing to do with it. It wasn’t until I stirred in a little curry that he happily ate all of it.

Bland was simply not acceptable. He had opinions, and those opinions had been forming since birth.

As it turns out, the science completely backs this up, and it’s one of the most compelling reasons to eat a varied, real-food diet while breastfeeding. What you eat while nursing matters far more than most people realize.

the oreo myth and the galactagogue problem

I heard something recently that stopped me in my tracks. A medical doctor, an actual physician, told a breastfeeding patient to eat Oreos because the frosting is supposed to increase milk supply.

This is not a fringe myth floating around on social media. This came from a doctor. And it’s a perfect example of how much misinformation exists around breastfeeding nutrition, and why it matters so much to get it right.

This myth falls into a broader category of breastfeeding folklore: the idea that certain foods, herbs, or supplements (called galactagogues) will boost your milk supply. The list includes oatmeal, fenugreek, brewer’s yeast, lactation cookies, fennel seeds, and, apparently, processed cookie filling.

Here’s the truth: there is no solid scientific evidence that any particular food will increase milk supply. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists warns against relying on particular foods to improve milk supply, noting that current research on the effectiveness of galactagogues is inconclusive and that all such substances carry potential adverse effects.

Lactation works primarily on the supply-and-demand principle, meaning the more baby nurses, the more you’ll make. Your body naturally regulates your milk supply based on the demands of your baby, as lactation specialist Marie Lattarulo, RN explains via the Cleveland Clinic.

Eating Oreos will not change that equation. Eating Oreos will, however, provide your body (and your baby) with refined sugar and artificial ingredients at one of the most nutritionally critical periods of your life.

but what about beer?

In the 1970s, my family was living in Belgium when my mother gave birth to my sister. After delivery, the nurses served my mother beer because they said it would help with her milk supply. This was standard postpartum care at the time, dispensed by medical professionals with complete confidence.

It turns out there is actually a kernel of science underneath that centuries-old folklore. Barley is one of beer’s primary ingredients and it contains beta-glucan polysaccharides that appear to stimulate prolactin, the hormone that signals milk production. According to a review published in Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology, the component in beer responsible for the effect on prolactin secretion is not the alcohol content but apparently a polysaccharide from barley, which explains that the same effect on prolactin can also be induced by non-alcoholic beer.

So those Belgian nurses weren’t entirely wrong about the barley. They were wrong about the beer.

While the barley in beer might help with prolactin (the milk-making hormone), the alcohol in beer seriously interferes with oxytocin, the milk-releasing hormone. Even a small amount of alcohol can delay the let-down reflex, making it harder for milk to move through the breast. The infant feeding data is hard to ignore: a study published in Developmental Psychobiology found that infants consumed significantly less milk during testing sessions in which their mothers drank alcoholic beer compared to when their mothers drank non-alcoholic beer.

The Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine puts it plainly: although a barley component of beer and non-alcoholic beer can increase prolactin secretion, there are no systematic studies and no hard evidence to link this with increased milk supply.

The net effect of alcoholic beer on breastfeeding is likely negative, not positive. If you want the barley benefit without the alcohol, simply eat barley in soups, stews, or as a warm breakfast cereal. Or reach for a non-alcoholic beer if that appeals to you.

how many extra calories do you actually need?

Breastfeeding is calorically demanding in a way that surprises many new mothers. Health experts estimate that energy needs during breastfeeding increase by about 330-400 calories per day, roughly the number of calories your body needs to produce milk and feed your baby.

This is not the time to diet, restrict, or skip meals. It is the time to eat consistently and nutrient-densely. The goal isn’t just calories. It’s nutrients. Because the quality of what you eat directly affects the quality of what your baby receives.

what to focus on

The nutrients that matter most during breastfeeding include protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D, vitamin B12, choline, iodine, selenium, and zinc. Here’s how to get them from real food:

Fatty fish (salmon, sardines, mackerel, trout) Your most important food group during breastfeeding. According to certified nurse midwife Sue Hudson, CNM, fish like salmon and sardines are a great source of protein, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids that support the baby’s nervous system development. Aim for two to three servings per week, choosing low-mercury varieties.

Eggs Eggs offer protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and folate. Hudson notes that the most important nutrient in eggs is choline, which is necessary for nervous system development and for building cell structure. Eat the whole egg; the yolk is where the nutrition lives.

Leafy greens and colorful vegetables, such as kale, collard greens, spinach, broccoli, and cabbage, are loaded with vitamins A, C, E, K, fiber, and calcium. Eat them generously and eat them in variety, more on why this matters in a moment.

Legumes Black beans, lentils, and chickpeas provide vitamin K, antioxidants, calcium, fiber, and plant-based protein. Research shows that legumes also play an important role in preventing and managing a variety of health conditions.

Greek yogurt Hudson recommends Greek yogurt specifically because it’s less processed than most varieties and contains a higher amount of protein alongside calcium. Full-fat is best for hormonal support, nutrient absorption, and provides healthy fat for the baby’s brain development.

Nuts and seeds Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, and flaxseed provide calcium, protein, healthy fats, and omega-3s. Several studies show a link between peanut and tree nut consumption during breastfeeding and a lower risk of peanut sensitization in babies.

Grass-fed beef and organ meats Rich in B vitamins, zinc, iron, and choline. Organ meats such as liver are among the most nutrient-dense foods available. If you’re vegan or vegetarian, certified nurse midwife Molly Carrigg, CNM recommends including a vitamin B12 supplement of at least 10 micrograms daily.

snack plate for my daughter and nursing mama: nut and seed cracker with butter, berries, salmon, olives, full fat cottage cheese, fermented pickles

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the most underappreciated breastfeeding benefit: you’re programming your baby’s palate

There’s something that doesn’t get nearly enough attention, and I think it’s one of the most compelling reasons to eat a varied, real-food diet while breastfeeding.

Your baby can taste what you eat.

Research via the InfantRisk Center shows that flavor compounds from foods, including caraway, anise, mint, garlic, and carrots, are detectable in breast milk as early as 30 minutes to 2-3 hours after the mother eats them. And those early flavor exposures shape your child’s future food preferences in meaningful ways.

A 2019 systematic review published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition — analyzing 15 controlled trials, confirmed that flavors from alcohol, anise, caraway, carrots, eucalyptus, garlic, and mint all transfer to breast milk, with infants demonstrating measurable behavioral responses within hours of a single maternal ingestion.

Research published in Current Nutrition Reports summarizes the broader picture: breastfed infants show greater acceptance of new foods, and studies show that toddlers, preschool, and school-aged children who were breastfed demonstrate more positive acceptance of a wider variety of healthy foods and are less likely to be picky eaters.

A study tracking more than 1,500 children from infancy to age six found meaningful links between breastfeeding duration, maternal diet, and children’s vegetable consumption, with longer breastfeeding associated with greater vegetable intake in early childhood.

And a 2019 study published in the Journal of Dairy Science found a correlation between the bitterness of a mother’s diet and the bitterness of her breast milk, suggesting that eating bitter vegetables like broccoli, kale, and Brussels sprouts during breastfeeding may actually prime your baby to accept those same vegetables later in life.

Nolan and his curried squash make a lot more sense now, doesn’t it?

Every vegetable, every piece of salmon, every bowl of lentils you eat while breastfeeding is an introduction and a first taste that you’re giving your baby before they ever hold a spoon. That is remarkable, and it’s one of the most beautiful arguments for eating real, varied, whole food during this season of life.

what to limit or avoid

Alcohol nursing after drinking just one to two drinks can decrease your baby’s milk intake by up to 23% and cause agitation and poor sleep. If you do have a drink, wait at least two hours before breastfeeding. Pumping and dumping does not remove alcohol from your milk any faster; only time does. As your blood alcohol level drops, the level in your breast milk drops with it.

Caffeine About 1% of the caffeine you consume is transferred to breast milk, and babies metabolize caffeine much more slowly than adults. Most guidelines recommend limiting intake to 200-300mg per day — roughly two cups of coffee. Excess caffeine through breast milk can cause irritability and sleep issues in babies.

High-mercury fish Shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish should be avoided. Opt for low-mercury options like salmon, sardines, cod, and shrimp.

Ultra-processed foods This includes the Oreos. Highly processed foods displace the nutrient-dense calories your body needs during this period and offer nothing of value to you or your baby.

snack ideas for breastfeeding moms

When you’re feeding a newborn around the clock, grabbing something nourishing between feeds matters. I used to keep bowls of nuts out for easy snacking when I was breastfeeding. Keep these within reach:

Hard-boiled eggs + a handful of walnuts

Greek yogurt with hemp seeds, ground flax, chia (No Oats), and berries

Sardines on seed crackers with avocado

Almond butter with apple slices

A bowl of lentil soup with crumbled feta

Cheese + raw vegetables + pumpkin seeds

A smoothie with clean protein powder, Greek yogurt, spinach, and frozen berries

final note

The most important thing you can do while breastfeeding is eat enough real, varied, nutrient-dense food. Your body is doing something extraordinary. Take care of yourself. Feed yourself well. Everything you give yourself, you give your baby too.

And eat the curry.

My original post ended here, but having just been through the new mother breastfeeding process with my daughter Madison and her daughter Ellie, I decided to address 2 things no one tells you about breastfeeding.

The two things nobody tells you about breastfeeding

First: it can hurt at first. And that’s normal.

Breastfeeding can be uncomfortable, and in the early days, it can be genuinely painful. Sensitive nipples in the first week or two are incredibly common, and for many mothers, myself (and my daughter and new mom, Maddie) included, across four babies, the initial latch can take your breath away in those first days.

Nobody warned me about that with my first baby. I remember thinking something must be wrong with me, or wrong with my baby, or that I simply wasn’t built for this. I almost gave up.

But here’s what I know now after years of nursing my own children and watching my daughter navigate the same experience: it does get better. Significantly, reliably better. Your body adapts. Your nipples toughen. Your baby gets more efficient at latching. What felt impossible at day three feels completely natural by week four. The learning curve is real, but so is the other side of it.

This is exactly where lactation support makes all the difference. A board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) can assess your latch, identify any issues early, and give you practical, hands-on guidance. If something feels wrong or if the pain is sharp, persistent, or accompanied by cracking or bleeding, please seek help immediately rather than white-knuckling through it alone. Pain that persists beyond the initial latch is often a sign that something can be adjusted, and a good lactation consultant can usually help you fix it.

If you don’t have access to an IBCLC, La Leche League offers free peer support from experienced breastfeeding mothers in communities all over the world. You don’t have to figure this out alone.

The early days are hard. They are also temporary. Give yourself grace, get support early, and know that what feels impossible at day five often feels effortless by month two.

Second: “not enough milk” is more complicated than it seems.

This is one of the most common and heartbreaking breastfeeding struggles, and the cycle that creates it is often invisible to the mother experiencing it. The most common lactation management concern reported by new mothers is perceived low milk supply. But perceived low supply and actual low supply are very often two different things, and the way we respond to the fear of low supply can actually create the very problem we’re trying to solve.

Breastfeeding runs entirely on a supply and demand system. Your body produces milk in direct response to how much milk is being removed from the breast. The more your baby nurses, the more your body produces. It is a beautifully self-regulating system when it’s allowed to work.

The problem begins when a mother worries her baby isn’t getting enough, often because newborns feed constantly, seem fussy, or aren’t gaining weight as quickly as expected in the early days. Formula gets introduced to “top up” the baby. And this is where the cycle begins to unravel.

When your baby is topped up with a feeding from a bottle rather than suckling at your breast, your body does not get the hormonal signals to make more milk. The more your baby nurses, or the more milk you express, the more milk your body makes. La Leche League Canada.

Your milk production decreases with every bottle of infant formula. The more your baby receives formula, the less often your baby nurses. Your milk supply depends on frequent sucking by your newborn.

So the cycle looks like this: baby seems hungry → formula is introduced → baby nurses less → body receives signal to produce less milk → supply drops → baby seems hungrier → more formula is introduced. Round and round it goes, with the mother becoming increasingly convinced that her body simply cannot produce enough milk, when, in reality, the supply-and-demand signal has been interrupted.

Early formula supplementation has been associated with double the risk of not fully breastfeeding between 30 and 60 days postpartum and triple the risk of breastfeeding cessation by day 60. The description of insufficient milk remains one of the main causes of formula supplementation throughout the first year and is often attributable to mothers’ lack of knowledge regarding the normal physiological process of lactation, not to a lack of milk.

There’s also a nipple confusion component that compounds the problem. A newborn fed from a bottle can easily develop an incorrect or weak suck or begin to prefer the artificial nipple. The more often your baby sucks from an artificial nipple, the less your baby learns, the weaker or more confused your baby becomes, and the higher the chances are that latching becomes increasingly difficult. A baby who isn’t latching well isn’t removing milk effectively, which further signals the body to produce less.

Does this mean supplementing is always wrong?

Absolutely not. Infant formula supplementation of breastfed infants is necessary in some circumstances, after proper assessment identifies a medical indication. The key phrase there is “after proper assessment.” The problem is that supplementation is often introduced before a thorough assessment has been done and before a lactation consultant has evaluated the latch, before the mother has been supported through the difficult early days of establishing supply, and before the normal physiology of newborn feeding has been fully explained.

What can actually help:

If you’re struggling, the single most important thing you can do is see a board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) as soon as possible. Nurse as frequently as possible, offer both breasts at each feeding, and if supplementation is medically necessary (as in the case of a baby losing more than 10% of its birth weight), pump immediately or during every formula feed to send the demand signal to the body and protect whatever supply remains. Having just been through this process with my daughter, Madison would pump while her husband or I offered baby Ellie a bottle. In this way, Madison’s body was getting the signal to create milk at every bottle feed. We kept up this system until day 6 when her milk “came in,” and she was able to breastfeed exclusively.

The body is remarkably capable. Most of the time, the milk is there. It just needs the signal.

Both of these challenges, early pain and perceived low supply, are among the most common reasons mothers stop breastfeeding before they want to. Both are also largely addressable with the right support, early enough. Please reach out before you give up if breastfeeding is important to you.

If you found this helpful, please share it with a new mama, an expecting friend, or anyone who could use some real, evidence-based support. It means the world to me when this community grows through word of mouth.

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Thank you for being here🧡

P.S. A few resources worth bookmarking: the Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine for evidence-based guidance, La Leche League for free peer support from experienced breastfeeding mothers in communities worldwide, and a board-certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) — find one near you at iblce.org. You don’t have to figure this out alone.

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