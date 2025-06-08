My family isn't tired of Thai food yet! After our recent trip, I've been cycling through some of the most memorable meals we had in Thailand. Today, I'm excited to share a beloved beverage, Thai iced tea.

If you haven't tried Thai iced tea, it's an incredibly sweet, creamy drink with a distinctive orange color that's become iconic in Thai restaurants worldwide. Traditional versions are topped with sweetened condensed milk (sugar and milk) and evaporated milk (milk thickened by heating), creating layers of rich sweetness that are absolutely delicious—but unfortunately not blood sugar friendly.

Here's what surprised me most while researching this recipe: I had always assumed that beautiful orange hue came naturally from the tea blend itself. But it turns out the signature color comes from artificial food coloring—specifically INS 110 (Sunset Yellow FCF), the same petroleum-derived dye used in Kraft mac and cheese! (Sunset Yellow requires warning labels about potential effects on children's behavior in the EU and is banned in Norway and Finland, leading many European food manufacturers to remove it from their products.)

The traditional sweetness level would send anyone's blood sugar soaring, with multiple sources of added sugar layered throughout the drink. Sweet beverages, unfortunately, will never truly support metabolic health in their original form.

That's exactly why I created this blood sugar-friendly version that captures all the aromatic, spiced flavors of authentic Thai tea without the artificial coloring or a sugar crash. You'll get the same warming spices—star anise, cardamom, and cloves—that make Thai tea so distinctive, plus that creamy, satisfying texture, all while supporting your metabolic health.

Ready to bring this Thai tea experience to your kitchen? Let's make a version that loves your blood sugar back... and stay tuned for next Sunday’s recipe for a traditional Thai soup that makes a perfect warm weather meal!

my glucose response to better-for-you Thai iced tea

Nutrient benefits of this healthier Thai iced tea

Antioxidant + Anti-Inflammatory

Black tea : Rich in polyphenols and catechins that support cellular health and may improve insulin sensitivity

Star anise : Contains shikimic acid and anethole with powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties

Cardamom : Supports heart health, may help regulate blood pressure, and contains compounds that reduce inflammation and support digestive health

Cloves: One of the highest antioxidant spices, with natural anti-inflammatory properties that support immune function and reduce metabolic inflammation

Sustained Energy + Satiety

Coconut milk : Provides medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) that may support metabolism and provide quick, sustained energy

Heavy cream: Rich in fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, K) and healthy fats that provide lasting satiety and slow caffeine absorption for steady energy without crashes

Blood Sugar + Metabolic Benefits

Zero glycemic impact : Monk fruit and allulose blend provide sweetness without raising blood glucose levels. Studies even show allulose may help lower overall blood sugar response, which matches what I see in my own CGM data (see above)

Metabolism support : Caffeine may boost fat oxidation when consumed without sugar, while traditional warming spices support digestion and circulation

Smart hydration: Delivers flavorful refreshment without the blood sugar rollercoaster of traditional sweet drinks

the recipe: healthier Thai iced tea

Refined sugar free, low carb, with dairy free options

serves 4

Equipment