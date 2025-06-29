whip up the healthiest strawberry shortcake you'll ever make
(no one will know that it is better for you!)
This healthier strawberry shortcake came straight from our subscriber chat - members requested a blood sugar-friendly version that wouldn't sacrifice any of the classic flavors we all love about this summer dessert. I was so excited to take on the challenge!
Using almond and coconut flours instead of wheat, along with strategic sweetener choices and the most gorgeous fresh strawberries, I created a version that actually nourishes your body while satisfying that strawberry shortcake craving. Every ingredient serves a purpose - from the protein-rich almond flour that keeps blood sugar stable to the antioxidant-packed strawberries that provide natural sweetness and incredible nutrition.
The result is a dessert with a moist cake that tastes indulgent but supports your metabolic health, proving once again that we don't have to choose between foods that taste amazing and foods that make us feel amazing.
My glucose response
Nutrient benefits of this strawberry shortcake
Almond Flour: High in protein, vitamin E, magnesium, and healthy fats that support heart health and steady energy
Coconut Flour: Packed with fiber (10g per ¼ cup) that supports gut health and helps stabilize blood sugar
Eggs: Complete protein with choline for brain health
Extra Virgin Olive Oil: Contains healthy fats and compounds that reduce inflammation and support blood sugar control
Coconut Milk: Medium-chain fats that boost metabolism and provide quick energy
Allulose: A rare sugar that actually helps lower blood glucose levels - studies show that allulose intake attenuates postprandial blood glucose levels in healthy humans, with as little as 5g per meal significantly reducing blood sugar spikes and improving insulin sensitivity
Monk Fruit: a natural sweetener with powerful antioxidants that provides sweetness without affecting blood sugar
A2 Yogurt: Easier-to-digest protein with probiotics for gut health and blood sugar support
Strawberries: High in vitamin C and antioxidants, with a low impact on blood sugar
Maple Syrup: Contains beneficial minerals and antioxidants. When combined with protein, fat, and fiber, as in this cake, it produces a steady glucose response
Lemon Juice: High vitamin C and compounds that can reduce blood sugar spikes from other foods by 30%
Crème Fraîche: Satisfying healthy fats that help absorb vitamins and add beneficial probiotics
the recipe: strawberry shortcake
Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low carb, with dairy and dairy-free options
Makes one 8" cake (cut in half to make a 2-layer cake) or 3 6" round cakes for a triple-layer cake like the one I made
Serves 10-12
Equipment
Either: one 8" cake pan + 8" parchment rounds OR 3 6" cake pans + 6" parchment paper rounds
