When I stepped away from social media last December, it marked a turning point in my journey as a creator and entrepreneur. For four straight years, I had maintained a relentless pace—posting 3-4 X a week, and nurturing an engaged community that I deeply value. Behind those posts was a much fuller reality: I was simultaneously seeing nutrition clients, running quarterly detox programs, developing recipes for food brands and health companies (complete with food photography and video), and launching this Substack.

On paper, I was thriving. In reality, I was drowning.

Despite having occasional support from a virtual assistant and some video help, I remained essentially a one-woman operation carrying the weight of multiple businesses. The December break wasn't just a pause—it was a necessary intervention that forced me to confront an uncomfortable truth: the path I was on wasn't sustainable.

This realization led me to make several significant changes in how I approach my work and business. The most important decision was acknowledging that I need consistent support from someone who shares my vision and values.

That's why I'm thrilled to introduce you to Amanda Newman! Bringing Amanda on at Nest Wellness represents not just additional help but a fundamental shift in my approach to building something that can grow beyond my limited time and energy. Her expertise will allow me to create more value for you while reclaiming the balance that makes this work sustainable and joyful.

Amanda blends her academic expertise with her active lifestyle to create a uniquely holistic approach to wellness. With a Master of Science in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, she seamlessly integrates the wisdom of Traditional Oriental Medicine into her practice.

When not guiding clients toward better health, Amanda recharges on local hiking trails, challenging cycling routes (ask her about her solo cycling trip through the French countryside last Fall), and through her personal yoga and meditation practice—the same mind-body techniques she teaches as a certified instructor. Her flexible approach accommodates individual consultations, family wellness, and dynamic group programs, all tailored to meet clients precisely where they are on their health journey.

I can't wait for you to get to know Amanda and see the extraordinary contributions she will bring to our community. Amanda shares my nutrition and lifestyle philosophy of nourishing, protecting, and energizing all the cells of our body and making lifestyle choices that promote long-term health and wellness.

Amanda and I hiking the Sonoma Coast!

Meet Amanda Newman!

Have you ever thought, "There must be a better way than just managing symptoms"? I felt that way too.

Hi, I'm Amanda Newman, and my own health struggles led me on a journey that transformed not just my well-being but my entire approach to helping others. With my Master's in Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine, I've discovered that true healing happens when we address the whole person—not just isolated symptoms.

My Approach Is Personal Because Health Is Personal

When we work together, I listen to your story—really listen. The fatigue that is keeping you from playing with your children, the digestive issues making you anxious about social gatherings, blood sugar dysregulation, and the brain fog interfering with your work—these aren't just symptoms to manage. They're signals pointing us toward your path to vibrant health.

Amanda Newman, MS functional nutrition and newest Nest Wellness team member!

"Working with Amanda feels like having a knowledgeable friend who genuinely cares about your wellbeing. She remembered details about my life and customized everything to fit my busy schedule as a mom of three. For the first time, healthy changes actually stuck." — Megan R.

Let's Create Your Roadmap Together

In our sessions, we'll:

Explore your health history to uncover patterns others might have missed

Develop nutrition strategies that honor your unique body and lifestyle

Build sustainable daily practices that energize rather than overwhelm you

Celebrate your victories—both the small daily wins and the life-changing breakthroughs

As someone who's hiked challenging trails and pedaled through rugged terrain, I understand that progress isn't always linear. Some days are harder than others. That's why I'll be with you through every step, adjustment, and reset.

From My Kitchen to Yours

My love for cooking isn't just a hobby—it's a powerful tool I share with clients. I won't just hand you a meal plan; I'll help you discover the joy of creating nourishing meals that delight your taste buds and fuel your body. Many of my clients tell me our cooking conversations are where the real transformation begins.

Ready for a Different Kind of Health Partnership?

I have a few openings for those ready to transform their health story. Our work together is a collaboration—your insights and experiences are just as valuable as my expertise.

Flexible Options to Support Your Journey:

30-minute consultations - Perfect for focused guidance on specific concerns

60-minute deep-dive sessions - Comprehensive assessment and personalized strategy development

Custom meal planning - Tailored nutrition approaches that fit your lifestyle and preferences

8-week transformation packages - Sustained support through meaningful health changes

Let's talk about what's possible for you!

Schedule Your Personal Consultation →here

Connection is the foundation of healing. I look forward to hearing your story.

Our next Functional Medicine Detox begins soon! Mark your calendar for April 7-14th - just 3 weeks away. Experience renewed energy and balanced blood sugar, and nourish your body with nothing but real, whole food for the entire week. This is the perfect Spring reset you've been looking for! I will guide you with a free supportive IG chat community and provide all the delicious recipes (for free!) that you need to succeed. Don't just take my word for it - read what past participants are saying about their transformative experiences and get all the details here:

The FULLSCRIPT Spring Wellness Sale will begin April 7th, 2025, at 9:00 PM and run until April 10th, 2025, at 11:59 PM. This is the twice-a-year stock-up sale where you save 25% on everything: practitioner-grade supplements, clean personal care products, clean protein powder, collagen, creatine, and more! To access the savings, be sure to make an account here.

