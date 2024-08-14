Discover a Healthier, More Vibrant You: Join My Exclusive Substack Community!

Hello and welcome! My name is Beth Bollinger, and I’m thrilled to share with you the launch of my brand-new Substack. You're in the right place if you’re passionate about maintaining balanced blood sugar, optimizing your metabolic health, and enjoying delicious meals and treats that support healthy aging.

My Personal Journey to Better Health

My health journey began in my twenties when I faced significant health challenges. This experience led me to dive deeply into Integrative Health and Holistic Nutrition, igniting a passion for creating recipes that taste incredible and support metabolic health. My health journey inspired me to start my blog, Nest Wellness, and an Instagram account by the same name.

My Journey to This Substack

I’ve been on a personal journey with food for decades. At age 35, I gave up refined sugar—a choice I’ve maintained for nearly 23 years now. I have had to be creative in re-creating family favorites that still taste amazing using ingredients that are better for you. My family, including my doctor husband (Dr. B) and our four children, can attest to each recipe's rigorous testing. They are tough critics, and every dish is tested at least three times to ensure it meets my high standards (and those of my family) before I ever share it.

For the past 12 years, I’ve followed a gluten-free and primarily grain-free diet. Many of my recipes are also cow-dairy-free or include dairy alternatives. My love for healthy cooking and teaching people to use food as medicine drives me to create and share nutrient-dense recipes that support metabolic health.

The Inspiration Behind This Substack

My journey with recipe development has been a labor of love. I’m passionate about creating recipes for health companies and small food brands, but I’ve chosen not to take money from big food brands or promote ultra-processed foods. Instead, I want to focus on real food ingredients, minimally processed foods, and recipes that align with my values and support genuine health.

This is where Substack comes in. I wanted to find a way to turn my passion for healthy, delicious food into a thriving business while staying true to my commitment to authentic, wholesome ingredients. By subscribing to my paid tier, you’re supporting my mission to provide high-quality, CGM-tested recipes and allowing me to connect with more of you directly.

Why This Substack is Your Ultimate Resource for Metabolically Healthy Recipes

Navigating the health and wellness world can be daunting, and many conflicting messages exist. That’s why I’ve created this Substack—to offer a beacon of clarity and support. Here’s why my Substack is your ideal resource for achieving blood sugar balance, metabolic health, and healthy aging:

1. CGM-Verified Recipes for Real Results

My love of healthy cooking and teaching people to use food as medicine is what drives me to create and share. Over 100 of my recipes are currently featured in the Levels Health app. My nutrient-dense recipes will support your metabolic health, blood sugar balance, and healthy aging.

I test all of my recipes using a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) to ensure they effectively support stable blood sugar levels. This real-time data lets me provide you with tasty and scientifically validated meals. My dedication to this approach stems from my personal commitment to creating recipes that genuinely make a difference.

2. Delicious Meets Nutritious

Healthy eating doesn’t mean compromising on flavor. My recipes are crafted with love and precision, ensuring every meal celebrates taste and nutrition. From delicious breakfasts to satisfying dinners and indulgent yet healthy desserts, each recipe is designed to delight your palate while supporting your health goals. Every ingredient has a reason for being, and I choose only ingredients that will support your metabolic health.

3. Embrace Aging with Grace

Aging gracefully is about more than just adding years to your life—it's about enhancing the quality of those years. The recipes you’ll find here are specifically designed to support cellular health, boost energy, and promote overall vitality. I’m passionate about helping you not just live longer but live better.

4. Community and Support

Joining the Nest Wellness Substack means becoming part of a vibrant, supportive community. You’ll have access to expert advice, tips, and answers to your questions. Plus, you’ll connect with like-minded people who share your commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

What You’ll Get as a Paid Subscriber

Subscribing offers more than just recipes—it’s a full-spectrum wellness experience. At just $4.16 a month (when you subscribe for the year), it is the most affordable health coaching around! Here’s what you can look forward to:

Weekly Recipes

You will receive new recipes each week, all tested and approved, to ensure they meet our blood sugar balance and nutritional value standards. These recipes are exclusively for my paid Substack community and will not be published elsewhere.

Exclusive Access to Meal Plans

Get detailed meal plans designed to keep you organized and motivated. These plans simplify your journey to healthy eating by providing structure and inspiration for your meals.

In-Depth Guides and Articles

Stay informed with in-depth guides and articles on various aspects of metabolic health. Learn about the science behind blood sugar balance, discover tips for healthy living, and get insights into integrating wellness practices into your daily routine.

Personalized Support

Do you have questions or need advice on adapting a recipe? Our community is here to help. You’ll get personalized support and recommendations to tailor recipes to your needs. Do you have a wellness topic or an area where you need ideas and support? Feel free to share this in our subscriber-only chat.

Exclusive Content and Recipes

Enjoy access to unique recipes and content available only to our paid subscribers. Be the first to discover new dishes and innovative ideas that are not shared anywhere else. PLUS, you will have lifetime access to the entire archive of past recipes, resources, interviews, meal plans, and more.

What You’ll Find on My Substack

Here are some examples of the content you can expect:

Why Subscribe Now?

Subscribing now gives you access to a wealth of resources and benefits. Here’s why you should consider joining:

Exclusive Introductory Offer

Take advantage of our special introductory discount for early subscribers. This is your chance to be among the first to access our premium content at a reduced rate.

Transform Your Health

Our recipes are designed to make a real difference in your life. By subscribing, you’re investing in a healthier future with meals that support balanced blood sugar and overall well-being.

Join a Supportive Community

Connect with others who share your health goals and interests. Our community is a place of encouragement, shared knowledge, and support.

Stay Ahead of the Curve

Benefit from the latest research and insights into metabolic health. My recipes and guides are continuously updated to reflect cutting-edge science and trends.

Is Substack not in your Budget?

If you could benefit from the recipes and resources that I share but Substack is not in your budget right now, email me at nestsonoma@gmail.com, and I will add you to my paid subscriber list, with no questions asked. If you love what you discover, please share my Substack with your friends, who could also benefit from my information and recipes.

Hear from Our Early Adopters

Here’s what some of our early subscribers have shared:

Susie. I can tell that you put in lots of work to develop amazing and healthy recipes to share- I will gladly pay for this!

Laura, from Iowa. I’m excited about all the information sharing around wellness. I’m incredibly excited to be able to make requests for recipes…I already love so many of your recipes, Beth! I think so much valuable knowledge about all things health and wellness will be shared with this group!

Kathy, from Colorado. Love the recipes and look forward to incorporating more in my cooking. My husband is a picky eater….doesn’t like a lot vegetables so I’ve got my hands full.

Alaina, from Virginia. I learned about your IG account last year through Levels and have also done a couple of detoxes. Your recipes have definitely helped me see that gluten-free and blood-sugar-friendly versions of some of our favorite foods are both possible and sometimes even better than the original. I do have 2 young kids, so I love being able to find healthier versions of foods that they always ask for.

Lindsay. Your recipes are the best, Beth! My husband is down to 5.2 for his A1C all because of YOU! THANK YOU!

Join Us on This Exciting Journey!

If you're ready to embrace a healthier, more vibrant you, I invite you to subscribe to our Substack today.

I look forward to sharing this exciting new chapter with you and helping you achieve your health goals through delicious, CGM-tested recipes.

Thank you for considering joining us. Your support means the world to me as I work to turn my passion for healthy cooking into a thriving, impactful resource for you all.

If you know someone eating low-carb, clean keto, gluten-free, grain-free, paleo, or dairy-free, or if you know anyone struggling with pre-diabetes, PCOS, gestational diabetes, diabetes, fatty liver disease, or poor metabolic health, will you forward my Substack to them?

🧡Beth Bollinger

Books + Audiobooks

Deep Nutrition (Why Your Genes Need Traditional Food) and Dark Calories (How Vegetable Oils Destroy Our Health and How We Can Get It Back) by Cate Shanahan- are excellent resources for eating for good metabolic health. All of my recipes follow Dr. Cate’s principles.

If you are unfamiliar with Dr. Cate Shanahan, she is a leading nutrition and human metabolism authority. A board-certified Family Physician with over 20 years of clinical experience and NY Times bestselling author of The FatBurn Fix, Deep Nutrition, Food Rules, and Dark Calories, her expertise is fixing the underlying problems that cause metabolic damage and inflammation, leading to autoimmunity, weight gain, diabetes, cancer, and accelerated aging processes.

Podcasts

This is where I will share the best podcasts that I listen to when I walk, fold laundry, do dishes, or cook!

How to Not Get Sick and Die podcast interview with Cate Shanahan: Cholesterol Lies: The Paid for Science of Heart Disease. If you don’t have time to read Dark Calories, this podcast provides an excellent overview of Dr. Cate’s most recent book!

Substack

Mind + Matter

The Cholesterol Cult & Heart Mafia: How the Process of Science Evolves into The Science™ of Public Policy If you are curious to learn more about cholesterol, seed oils, statins, and how the American Heart Association was bought and paid for by Proctor and Gamble in the late 1940’s, this is a Substack for you!

Supplements

A feature on healthy fats would not be complete without a talk about Omega 3! I take an Omega 3 supplement on the days when I do not eat fatty fish. If you follow my meals on Instagram (see highlights labeled lunch), you know I eat a lot of fish, but I still rely on a supplement on days that I don’t eat fish. I like to keep my Omega 3 levels within a healthy range. In my last labs, my EPA+DPA+DHA levels were in an optimal range of 7.1% by weight. Ideal is over 5.4%

I like Nordic Naturals because they test their supplements to be sure oxidation values are below the recommended levels and their fish is sustainably sourced and tested to be sure it has undetectable levels of environmental toxins, such as PCBs and heavy metals. Available on Fullscript at 20% off; find it here.

Foods

Continuing with my theme of healthy fats in my favorites today, I want to share the healthy fats that I rely on for good metabolic health. For cooking, I mainly use olive oil, and avocado oil. I love Goldridge Farms extra virgin olive oil (use code NEST10), Laconiko extra virgin olive oil (use code NEST), and La Tourangelle. I will occasionally use tallow or bacon fat for cooking too. For baking, I love grass-fed butter, ghee, and coconut oil.

If I am drizzling on salads, steamed veggies, or making a dressing, I will use walnut oil, sesame oil, or flax oil.

This is Dr. Cate Shanahan’s handy guide:

Thank you🧡

I have been sharing blood sugar-friendly, whole-food recipes (gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and mostly dairy-free) on my blog and on Instagram for four years now, and I have met so many amazing people along the way. I am excited about being able to share even more on this platform, and I am so very grateful you have joined me here!

🧡Beth

