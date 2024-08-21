Reviewed by Michael Bollinger, MD

I have been wearing a continuous glucose monitor off and on for the past three years. No, I am not diabetic. I wear a CGM to create and test recipes for blood sugar balance and optimal metabolic health. Over the past three years, with the advent of CGM use for bio-hackers and others wanting to improve their metabolic health, I’ve noticed a growing understanding of how vital blood sugar stability is to our overall metabolic health and aging.

Blood sugar, or blood glucose, serves as an immediate energy source and a key indicator of how well our bodies manage metabolic functions. Extreme blood sugar highs and lows can significantly impact our health, influencing everything from our energy levels and mood to weight gain and long-term disease risk. I am tapping the experts today and diving into the question of why keeping blood sugar stable is essential for both metabolic health and healthy aging.

Understanding Blood Sugar and Metabolic Health

Blood sugar levels are regulated by a complex interplay of hormones, primarily insulin. When you eat carbohydrates, they are broken down into glucose and absorbed into the bloodstream. The pancreas responds by releasing insulin, which helps cells absorb glucose and use it for energy or store it for later use. However, when blood sugar levels fluctuate too much or too often, it can lead to insulin resistance, a condition where the body's cells become less responsive to insulin. This, in turn, can lead to higher blood sugar levels and eventually type 2 diabetes.

Dr. Ben Bikman, a leading researcher in metabolic health, emphasizes the importance of stable blood sugar for preventing insulin resistance. “Insulin resistance is not just a marker of metabolic dysfunction but a driving force behind many chronic diseases,” Dr. Bikman notes. “Maintaining stable blood sugar levels helps to keep insulin levels in check, reducing the risk of developing insulin resistance and other related conditions.”

The Connection Between Blood Sugar, Oxidative Stress, and Aging

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for metabolic health and healthy aging. Chronic high blood sugar can accelerate the aging process by contributing to inflammation and oxidative stress, both of which are linked to age-related diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cognitive decline.

Dr. Jason Fung, a nephrologist and expert on intermittent fasting, highlights the link between blood sugar control and aging. “High blood sugar levels are associated with increased production of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which are harmful compounds that accelerate aging and damage tissues,” Dr. Fung explains. “By keeping blood sugar levels stable, we can reduce the formation of AGEs and support healthier aging.”

Oxidative stress, an imbalance between harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) and the body’s ability to neutralize them, plays a significant role in aging and metabolic health. This is similar to the process of fat going rancid- if you've ever eaten nuts or oil that have gone bad, you know what I mean! Avoiding dietary factors that drive oxidative stress is crucial for maintaining mitochondrial health and long-term metabolic health.

Three major contributors to oxidative stress include:

Seed Oils: Highly processed seed oils (polyunsaturated fatty acids or PUFAs)such as soybean, safflower, rice bran, cottonseed, refined palm oil, canola, corn, grapeseed, and sunflower oil promote inflammation and oxidative stress. Dr. Cate Shanahan explains: “The refining process not only strips away antioxidants, it makes PUFAs toxic by exposing them to heat, pressure, metals and bleaching agents. This chemically alters the molecules into a wide variety of potent toxins with long names like 4-hydroxynonanal and 4-hydroxyhexanol, aldehydes, and others. These molecules are toxic because they promote free-radical reactions that damage our cellular machinery, including mitochondria, enzymes, hormone receptors, and DNA”. These oils are prevalent in processed foods, fast food, restaurant meals, and fried food, contributing to a higher risk of metabolic dysfunction. Dr. Cate Shanahan warns, “These oils can disrupt the balance of fatty acids in the body, leading to an inflammatory environment that is detrimental to mitochondrial function and overall health.” Refined Sugar: Excessive intake of refined sugar is a well-known driver of oxidative stress and insulin resistance. The metabolism of sugar produces reactive oxygen species (ROS), which can damage cells, including mitochondria. Dr. Fung notes, “Refined sugar spikes blood glucose levels rapidly, leading to increased oxidative stress and inflammation, which can impair mitochondrial health and accelerate aging.” A good first step is to refrain from drinking sugary beverages (soda, fruit juice, and coffee drinks) and monitor the sugar content in condiments and dressings. Most people are very surprised to learn how just these two sources of sugar contribute to too much sugar in their diet. Refined Grains: Like refined sugars, refined grains are quickly broken down into glucose, leading to spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. This disrupts the metabolic balance and contributes to oxidative stress. Dr. Ben Bikman explains, "Refined grains quickly turn into glucose, leading to spikes in blood sugar and insulin. This process not only disrupts metabolic health but also increases oxidative stress, which can harm your cells and overall health." By choosing complex carbs like beans and vegetables instead of refined grains, you benefit from fiber with your carbohydrates, slowing down your blood glucose response.

Reducing these sources of oxidative stress can protect mitochondrial function, decrease inflammation, and support both metabolic health and healthy aging.

Strategies for Maintaining Stable Blood Sugar

Balanced Diet One of the most effective ways to maintain stable blood sugar is a balanced diet. Dr. Casey Means, a physician and co-founder of the glucose-monitoring company Levels Health and author of Good Energy, advocates for dietary choices supporting blood sugar stability. “Eating a diet rich in whole foods, including vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while avoiding processed foods high in refined carbohydrates, can help keep blood sugar levels stable,” Dr. Means says.

Use my Build a Healthy Plate Guide and try this easy meal “Formula”

Protein: aim for 25-40 grams per meal, 1/4 of your plate

Plants: 1/2 your plate filled with leafy greens + non-starchy veggies

Ferments: 1-2 tbsp

Complex Carbs: 1/4-1/2 cup

Healthy Fat: 1-2 tbsp

Herbs + Spices, unlimited!

Regular Physical Activity Exercise boosts insulin sensitivity, helping your body manage blood sugar more effectively. Dr. Cate Shanahan emphasizes, “Engaging in regular physical activity helps to balance blood sugar levels by increasing glucose uptake by muscle cells and improving overall metabolic health.” In the three years that I have been using a CGM, I have learned that moving after meals is a great way to utilize glucose and have more stable blood sugar. This can be dancing, walking, vigorously doing the dishes, or whatever kind of movement you like best. My family likes an after-dinner walk. Most nights, we take our dog, Charlie, walk the neighborhood, and do the dinner dishes when we return. Intermittent Fasting Intermittent fasting is gaining traction for its ability to improve metabolic health. Dr. Jason Fung explains that fasting allows the body to reset its metabolic processes, enhancing insulin sensitivity and regulating blood sugar levels. “Intermittent fasting can improve insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar levels,” Dr. Fung states. “By giving the digestive system a break and focusing on eating during specific windows, you can support better metabolic health.” Most people should be able to go for 12 hours at night without eating. Those of us past the age of 50 should be able to fast for 14-16 hours at night, giving our bodies ample time to use up circulating sugars and improve insulin sensitivity. Monitoring Blood Sugar Using continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) can provide valuable insights into how your diet and lifestyle affect your blood sugar levels. Dr. Casey Means supports the use of CGMs for personalized health management. “Continuous glucose monitoring allows individuals to understand their unique glucose responses to various foods and activities, leading to more informed decisions and better blood sugar control,” she notes. I have learned so much from using a CGM, and I recommend everyone try it for at least a couple of months. Seeing in real-time how food, stress, exercise, and sleep impact blood glucose is so insightful and can help you make the necessary lifestyle changes to improve your blood sugar and your metabolic health. Managing Stress Chronic stress can disrupt blood sugar balance by increasing cortisol levels, leading to higher blood sugar levels. Stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga can help. Dr. Cate Shanahan advises, “Managing stress through mindfulness practices can help lower cortisol levels and support better blood sugar regulation.” Incorporating things like walking with a friend, listening to music, and doing things that bring you joy can help manage stress. I love the free version of the Insight Timer app for guided meditations and “deep sleep” meditations.

The Long-Term Benefits of Stable Blood Sugar

Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is not only crucial for immediate health but also for long-term well-being. Consistent blood sugar control can reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases, improve energy levels, enhance cognitive function, and support mitochondrial health by reducing oxidative stress. Adopting lifestyle practices that support stable blood sugar and avoiding oxidative stressors can promote better metabolic health and healthier aging.

The importance of stable blood sugar for metabolic health and healthy aging cannot be overstated. Insights from experts like Dr. Ben Bikman, Dr. Jason Fung, Dr. Casey Means, and Dr. Cate Shanahan underscore the significance of maintaining balanced blood sugar levels through diet, exercise, intermittent fasting, monitoring, and stress management, along with avoiding oxidative stressors such as seed oils, refined sugars, and refined grains. By implementing these strategies, you can support your overall health, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, protect mitochondrial function, and enjoy a higher quality of life as you age!

If you know me, you know how much I love creating recipes that support metabolic health and blood sugar balance. The only thing I love more than creating new recipes is teaching you to cook and eat to support your metabolic health. Treating our bodies to real food is the greatest gift we can give ourselves. Stick around, and I will also teach you how to fuel your body for optimal health. One of the simplest yet most effective ways to support blood sugar balance is by incorporating whole, nutrient-dense foods into your meals. Think colorful vegetables, healthy fats, and lean proteins that satiate and nourish.

Books

The Diabetes Code by Dr. Jason Fung: “Everything you believe about treating type 2 diabetes is wrong. Today, most doctors, dietitians, and even diabetes specialists consider type 2 diabetes to be a chronic and progressive disease—a life sentence with no possibility of parole. But the truth, as Dr. Fung reveals in this groundbreaking book, is that type 2 diabetes is reversible.”

I highly recommend this book, which details exactly how to prevent and reverse type 2 diabetes using a nutrient-dense diet, along with fasting. All of my recipes fit into Dr. Jason Fung’s guidelines.

Podcasts + Audiobooks

I love listening to podcasts when I am cooking, walking, or folding laundry. This is where I will share my recent favorites! My favorite this week was an interview with Dr. Jason Fung, which is an excellent overview of how to successfully lower blood sugar and reverse fatty liver disease, insulin resistance, and type 2 diabetes. This episode is definitely worth a listen:

Listen here

Cookware

Our chickens are still pumping out loads of eggs, and I find myself using this egg cooker a couple of times a week to ensure perfect soft-boiled eggs every single time!

Supplements

What supplements should you include to support metabolic health? Most people need the basics, and this blog post provides more information.

Multivitamin- fills nutritional gaps

Activated B- Supports energy, hormone balance, cognitive function, thyroid, mood, immune system, nervous system, and detoxification

Omega 3 – helps decrease inflammation and support brain health

Vitamin D + K2 – for bone health, immunity, and heart health

Probiotics – support a healthy gut microbiome for digestion, immune health, and mood

Magnesium– relieves muscle soreness while improving sleep quality, stress, and nerve function

An account with Fullscript is a great resource for practitioner-grade supplements, protein powders, collagen, personal care products, and more. Everything is always 20% off, and I invite you to make an account here.

Meal Plans + ebooks

If you need guidance in implementing a healthy eating program for pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, gestational diabetes, fatty liver disease, reducing blood sugar or inflammation, or simply eating for optimal health, these resources are available for you:

ebooks: hundreds of recipes to support blood sugar balance and metabolic health

meal plans: done-for-you meal plans, start today!

custom meal planning: taking into account your unique needs, likes and dislikes

appointments: to help you get started

Check out this Substack

I recently connected with Anja Hall, the founder of Julienne and the Modern Women's Nutrition Substack. Anja lives in France, so we met over Zoom. She is lovely and does important work for women in their 30s and 40s, building a family. If you're trying to get pregnant or you are currently pregnant, and you want to learn what you CAN eat during this time to ensure a smooth pregnancy and prevent or manage gestational diabetes and other common diet-related complications, I highly encourage you to check out hellojulienne.com. You'll find relatable and science-backed information, easy recipes, and meal plans. Anja's Modern Women's Nutrition newsletter also provides recipes and women's health education. Check it out and share it with loved ones who might find it helpful!

Foods

I love it when I find a food brand making something the way I would make it at home. Those are the brands I want to shout about and share! This week, I invite you to check out Witzi’s Raw Granola (use code NEST20). Owner and founder Amy produces nutrient-rich granolas, trail mixes, and seed blends made with organic ingredients. Everything is gluten-free, grain-free, vegan, and both Paleo and Keto certified. Just real ingredients, no seed oils or refined sugars, and nuts are soaked, sprouted, and dehydrated, never using high heat. Witzi’s also produces my No Oats cereal blend in handy single-serving packets. No Oats makes a perfect oatmeal swap that is nutrient-dense and will not spike your blood sugar!

Beth

