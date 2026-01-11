My daughter and her husband were with us the week of New Year’s, and their car broke down before they could drive home. This meant more time with them (which I loved!) and also that my daughter ended up proofreading my post titled Low Glycemic for Longevity: Your Guide. Her husband, Garrett—a Navy guy and self-proclaimed fast food, junk food, candy, and soda fanatic—read over her shoulder.

If you know me in real life, you know I’m not pushy about my beliefs or nutrition choices. If someone asks me, I’ll certainly share my views and ideas, but unless asked, I don’t share or make judgments about how people choose to fuel their bodies. So when Garrett’s interest was piqued, and he casually mentioned he’d like to try a CGM, I didn’t hesitate. I grabbed an extra sensor, offered it to him, and he immediately downloaded the Stelo app and applied it to his arm.

I’m sharing this story because data is powerful. If everyone had the opportunity to try a CGM, I wish they would take it! Data is a far more effective motivator than anyone telling you what to eat or how to live—it shows you exactly what’s happening in your own body.

Garrett is young and has time to make positive changes, and I’m glad he’s making them now before their baby comes in April. Over the past week, he’s discovered firsthand what candy, cookies, soda, ICEEs, fried foods, and bagels do to his blood sugar. We have talked about the principles in this post and how he can implement them. (He did ask if dipping Mike and Ikes in peanut butter would help his glucose response, I know, baby steps!) He’s not just reading about it or hearing me talk about it—he’s seeing it in real-time on his phone. And he’s motivated to make swaps. For the curious among you, I will share screenshots of some of Garrett’s epic glucose responses at the bottom of this post.

Which brings me to today’s recipe. Garrett loved this winter spoon salad so much that I knew I had to share it with all of you. If a self-proclaimed junk food enthusiast asks for seconds, you know it’s good!

And if you want to cook along with me this week, I’m hosting a free live cooking class with Chef Nicki Sizemore where we’ll walk through a blood sugar–friendly meal step by step. Sign up here to join us live and get the grocery list.

winter spoon salad

I tend to eat lots of salads in the summer, but in the winter I naturally crave warm, cooked vegetables. This brand-new winter spoon salad is my answer to both the viral spoon salads of internet fame and my desire for cozy, nourishing meals during the colder months. If you aren’t familiar, a spoon salad is a meal with all of the components chopped small enough that you can eat them with a spoon!

This hearty bowl is packed with roasted vegetables, quality protein, and a creamy lemon-tahini dressing. It’s an ideal make-ahead lunch or dinner that somehow gets even better over time. Sweet roasted squash, tender broccoli, nutrient-dense kale, juicy pomegranate arils, feta, and pecans come together to create a complete, deeply satisfying meal that supports stable blood sugar and gut health.

Including foundational protein at every meal is essential, and this winter spoon salad delivers two foundational proteins in one delicious, balanced dish—making it both metabolically smart and incredibly satisfying.

As with all of my recipes, this winter spoon salad is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar–free, with non-dairy options, and designed to be blood-sugar–friendly. Below, you’ll see my own glucose response:

gentle rolling glucose response to this winter spoon salad

If you are curious about using a continuous glucose monitor, check out this post.

Nutrient benefits of this winter spoon salad:

Delicata squash: Rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and fiber.

Purple sweet potato: High in anthocyanins (powerful antioxidants), fiber, vitamin A, and potassium. Purple varieties have a lower glycemic impact than orange.

Broccoli & romanesco: Packed with sulforaphane (supports detoxification), vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and fiber. Cruciferous vegetables support liver health and cellular protection.

Kale: One of the most nutrient-dense foods available. High in vitamins A, C, and K, calcium, iron, and antioxidants. Supports bone health and reduces inflammation.

Chicken: Provides 25-30g of protein per serving for muscle maintenance, hormone production, and blood sugar stability. Chicken is a complete protein, containing all the essential amino acids.

Lupin flakes: High in protein (48g per cup) and fiber (45g per cup), low-glycemic, supports gut health and satiety. Lupin is a complete plant protein.

Pomegranate arils: Rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, and polyphenols. Supports heart health and adds natural sweetness without spiking blood sugar when paired with protein and fat.

Pecans: Provide healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, manganese, and magnesium. Support brain health and help slow glucose absorption.

Sheep feta or goat cheese: Adds protein, calcium, and healthy fats. Goat and sheep cheese are easier to digest than cow’s milk cheese for many people, as they contain the A2 protein.

Sauerkraut + fermented vegetables: Provide probiotics for gut health, digestive enzymes, and vitamin C. Support immune function and improve nutrient absorption.

Greek yogurt: High in protein (15-20g per cup), probiotics, calcium, and B vitamins. Supports gut health and provides a creamy texture.

Tahini: Made from sesame seeds, rich in calcium, magnesium, copper, and healthy fats, and supports bone health.

Extra virgin olive oil: Packed with monounsaturated fats and polyphenols. Anti-inflammatory, supports heart health, and helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins.

Lemon: High in vitamin C, supports digestion, and helps reduce the glycemic impact of the meal.

Garlic: Contains allicin, which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Supports immune function and cardiovascular health.

The result: A complete meal providing protein (30-35g per serving), fiber (12-15g), healthy fats, vitamins A, C, K, folate, iron, calcium, magnesium, probiotics, and antioxidants. This combination supports stable blood sugar, sustained energy, gut health, bone health, immune function, and longevity!

winter spoon salad all mixed up and ready to serve!

winter spoon salad

by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Makes 6 servings

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Equipment