Some of my fondest holiday memories come from making snowball cookies with my Great-Grandma Marie in her cozy Columbus, Ohio kitchen. I later carried that tradition on with my own four children, and I can’t wait for the day I get to bake holiday cookies with my granddaughter, arriving in April!

Today, I’m sharing my version of those beloved snowball cookies with everyone, and paid subscribers will also receive my full Holiday Cookies + Sweet Treats ebook, featuring 14 more family favorites. As always, this recipe is gluten-free, grain-free, and refined sugar-free, and I hope you love it as much as we do.

Snowball Cookies

by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Makes approximately 24 cookies

These melt-in-your-mouth snowball cookies are a holiday classic reimagined. Buttery, nutty, and dusted in powdered sweetener, they’re everything you love about traditional snowballs, without the blood sugar chaos. Almond flour and arrowroot create that tender, crumbly texture, while pecans add richness and healthy fats.

Equipment

Ingredients

For the cookies:

For dusting:

2 tablespoons powdered sugar-free sweetener (I use Lakanto powdered monk fruit sweetener)

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add all the cookie ingredients to a food processor and pulse until combined. The dough will look crumbly and this is normal. (If mixing by hand, chop pecans before adding.) Scoop 1 tablespoon of dough, roll into balls, and place them 1 inch apart on the baking sheet. Bake 7–9 minutes, until the bottoms are just lightly golden. (Don’t overbake—these should stay pale.) Cool on the baking sheet for at least 10 minutes. They’re delicate when warm and firm up as they cool. Once completely cool, roll in powdered sweetener and store in an airtight container for up to 5 days, or freeze for up to 3 months.

Notes

The dough should be crumbly but hold together when pressed. If too dry, add 1-2 teaspoons melted coconut oil or butter.

Substitutions for almond flour: sunflower seed flour, cashew flour, or hazelnut flour .

To freeze: freeze baked cookies (before dusting) in a single layer, transfer to a freezer bag, then dust after thawing.

Monk fruit syrup keeps these lower-carb.

grain free, gluten free and refined sugar free holiday cookies

Want All 15 Holiday Cookie Recipes?

My Holiday Cookies + Sweet Treats ebook includes 15 recipes that are grain-free, gluten-free, and refined sugar-free.

What’s Inside

Snowballs • Gingerbread Cookies • Cutout Cookies • Brownie Candy Cane Cookies • Pfeffernusse • Almond Crescents • Gingerbread Roll Cake with “Cream” Filling • Nokhodchi Puffs • Melomakarona • Peanut Butter Blossoms • Thumbprint Cookies • Ginger Cookies with White Chocolate + Peppermint • Peanut Butter Cookies • Pecan Pie Cookies • Marzipan

BONUS: Sweetener Swap Guide

Replacing white sugar one-to-one, I would use monk fruit + allulose blend because this will give you the closest approximation to sugar without a blood sugar spike and crash. Allulose has been shown to have metabolic health benefits and can even lower glucose. You can use pure allulose, but allulose is less sweet than white sugar so you will likely need more in a recipe. Also, some people experience bloating from pure allulose, whereas the monk fruit + allulose blend is well tolerated by most.

Replacing brown sugar in a recipe, I would use this golden monk fruit + allulose blend for the same reason: it will be the closest thing to brown sugar.

Replacing honey or maple syrup in a recipe, I would use monk fruit syrup. Monkfruit syrup is blood sugar friendly and tastes close enough to maple syrup that most people won’t notice the difference.

When replacing powdered sugar in a recipe, I will make an exception to my no-erythritol norm and use this powdered monk fruit + erythritol blend because it is the closest thing to real powdered sugar, and I only use it for holiday cookies and glazing these lemon + blueberry muffins.

If a recipe contains enough protein, fiber, and fat to give a level glucose response, I will use maple syrup, honey, or dates. Examples would be this chocolate torte sweetened with dates, this breakfast cookie, and these peanut butter cups using maple syrup.

In warm beverages, I will typically use pure stevia drops or pure monk fruit drops: see my matcha latte and my healthy hot cocoa recipes.

The ebook includes links to all of my recommended sweeteners, so you know exactly what to buy!

How to Get the Complete Cookie Ebook

For Paid Subscribers:

Your download is below—enjoy!🧡

For Free Subscribers:

You have two easy options:

Option 1: Purchase the ebook for $10

Instant access to all 15 recipes.

purchase the ebook here🧡

Option 2: Subscribe for one month

Get the ebook plus full access to all premium posts, recipes, and archives. Same price, way more value. Plus, you will get this Sunday’s post featuring 4 breakfast cookie recipes!

subscribe for the month🧡

my pre-made doughs, wrapped in compostable plastic wrap and ready for the holidays

Pro tip: Make your cookie dough ahead of time!

One of my favorite ways to stay ahead on holiday baking is to make all my cookie dough now and stash it in the fridge or freezer. Then I can bake fresh cookies anytime—for parties, teacher gifts, or surprise guests.

Most dough keeps 7–10 days in the fridge and up to 3 months in the freezer.

Label each batch with the baking temp and time, and you’ll have warm cookies ready in minutes.

It’s the simplest way I know to make holiday baking easier, more manageable, and a whole lot less stressful.

Wishing you and yours a magical holiday season. I hope these recipes become family favorites at your house!

Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

PS

This Sunday, keep an eye out for a brand-new breakfast cookie: Lemon Blueberry! Packed with enough protein and fiber to start your day the right way.

Paid subscribers will receive the ingredient list on Thursday so you can gather everything ahead of time and be ready to bake when the recipe drops Sunday at 2 am PST🧡

Download the Holiday ebook: