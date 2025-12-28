I have spent the last week with family and friends, but also reflecting on the year. 2025 has brought a lot of change and growth for me and for my business and for that, I am incredibly grateful. Because of your trust and support, I get to do what I love most: creating nourishing recipes and sharing my passion for real food and metabolic health.

Thank you for being here. Thank you for making my recipes, sharing your wins, and letting me celebrate with you when you reduce your A1C, complete your first extended fast, improve your energy, or take steps to transform your family’s health. You inspire me every single day, and that I get to be your cheerleader and your “healthy friend” is an honor I don’t take lightly.

As we head into a new year, my hope is that this space continues to feel like a calm, supportive place to land, a source of recipes, encouragement, and steady guidance as you build habits that support your health in a realistic and sustainable way.

If this space has been helpful to you and you feel called to support it, I’d love to have you as a paid subscriber. Your support helps me continue creating and sharing the recipes, resources, and conversations that support real food, stable blood sugar, and long-term metabolic health. Either way, I’m so grateful you’re here!

Our Christmas Eve + New Year's Eve Tradition

For Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, my family loves crab cakes with caper remoulade paired with citrus salad with fennel and olives. This fairly easy menu is vibrant, flavorful, and festive.

Crab Cakes with Caper Remoulade: These easy homemade crab cakes are insanely good because they have very little “filler.” Perfect as an appetizer or main dish with a side salad. I recommend doubling or tripling the recipe because they always disappear fast! The caper remoulade is also terrific as a salad dressing, so make extra!

Citrus Salad with Fennel and Olives: This festive, vibrant, and tasty salad is a show-stopper and the perfect accompaniment to crab cakes for an easy New Year’s Eve meal loaded with nutrients and flavor.

Why This Menu Supports Your Metabolic Health

This New Year’s Eve menu is designed to keep your blood sugar stable while you celebrate.

The crab cakes are packed with protein from crab and white fish with minimal filler, keeping you satisfied without spiking glucose. The caper remoulade adds healthy fats that further slow digestion and glucose absorption.

The citrus salad, while featuring fruit, is balanced with fiber-rich vegetables (fennel, celery, greens), healthy fats from olives and olive oil, and the acidity from the vinaigrette — all of which help moderate the glycemic impact of the citrus.

Together, this meal delivers protein, healthy fats, abundant vegetables, and just the right amount of natural sweetness for a celebration that won’t leave you with a blood sugar crash or energy slump. It’s festive, flavorful, and metabolically smart.

If you need a blood sugar-friendly dessert for New Year’s Eve, consider:

All of these sweet treats are crafted to support blood sugar balance and metabolic health. As always, these recipes are free of grain, gluten, and refined sugar, are dairy-free or have dairy-free swaps, and are low carb as well!

citrus salad

by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

I love citrus in a salad, especially if it also has a savory vinaigrette, fennel, and lots of olives! Serve this salad with these crab cakes or with lentil falafel for an easy, festive New Year’s Eve meal.

serves 6

for the vinaigrette:

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp red wine vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

for the salad:

2 navel oranges

4 blood oranges

2 cara cara oranges

1 small grapefruit

1 small red onion, sliced very thin

1 small fennel bulb, sliced very thin

3 stalks of celery, sliced thin at an angle

1 cup olives (black oil-cured or green Castelvetrano, pitted)

arugula, radicchio or escarole

coarse sea salt (like Maldon)

Method:

Make the vinaigrette: Shake olive oil and vinegar together in a small jar. Season with salt and pepper, and set aside. To peel the citrus fruit, cut a thin slice of peel from the top and bottom of the orange so it can sit flat on the cutting board. Cut from top to bottom, following the curve of the fruit to remove the peel. Remove only the peel and white pith, not the flesh of the orange. It should now be spherical and naked. Peel the remaining oranges and grapefruit in this way. Slice the peeled citrus crosswise or cut it into sections. Arrange a bed of greens and then the slices of citrus on a large serving platter in a random pattern, letting them overlap here and there. Scatter the onion, fennel, and celery on top. Dot the surface with olives. Pour the vinaigrette evenly over the salad when you are ready to serve. Sprinkle lightly with coarse sea salt, and enjoy!

Beth’s crab cakes with a tasty caper remoulade

crab cakes + caper remoulade

by Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

These easy homemade crab cakes are insanely good because they have very little "filler." The perfect treat to make as an appetizer or as a main dish with a side salad. Make sure you double or triple the recipe because they always disappear fast! I make these every Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. I hope you love them as much as we do!

makes a dozen crab cakes

Equipment

Ingredients

Caper Remoulade:

3/4 cup avocado oil or olive oil mayonnaise

1-2 cloves garlic

1 1/2 tbsp parsley

1 1/2 tbsp chives

1/2 tsp anchovy paste

3 tsp lemon juice

1/3 cup capers

Make the crab cakes:

Combine the crab meat, steamed sole or cod, scallions, eggs, and seasoning in a large bowl. Create a well in the center and add the eggs, mayonnaise, and 4 tbsp of the keto bread crumbs. Mix well with a fork until fully combined. Pour the remainder of the 1 cup of keto breadcrumbs or panko into a shallow pan or baking dish. Using an ice cream scoop, form the mixture into 2-inch round balls. Each crab cake will be about 2.5 ounces. RolI the crab balls into the bread crumbs until coated completely and form a disk shape using your hands. Refrigerate the coated crab cakes until you are ready to cook and serve. Melt 2 tbsp ghee in a 12” skillet on medium heat. Place the crab cakes into the pan and cook for about 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Serve immediately on a bed of arugula or spring greens and topped with caper remoulade.

Make the caper remoulade:

Mix the mayonnaise, garlic, parsley, chives, anchovy paste, and lemon juice in a food processor or blender. Blend well. At this point, you may either add the capers and blend them for a smoother dip or remove the dip to a bowl and stir in the whole capers. Either way, this remoulade is delicious!

Swaps

Use all crab or all white fish, depending on what you have access to. Make these with salmon, too! Just steam the salmon and flake it first, then proceed with the recipe as written.

Ghee- use coconut oil or avocado oil instead for cooking

Notes

Make these up to a day ahead uncooked and keep wrapped tightly in the refrigerator. When you are ready to cook them, remove them from the fridge and allow them to come to room temperature before cooking.

Keep leftovers (if you have them!) tightly wrapped in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Freeze these crab cakes uncooked and formed into “pucks.” When you want to cook and serve, allow them to thaw before cooking.

Together, we’re building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Wishing you all a beautiful, healthy New Year! I look forward to supporting and cheering you on in your health journey.

Thank you for being here,

