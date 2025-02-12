Dr. Kelly Casperson, MD

Most of you know how much I love audiobooks.

I listen while walking, cooking, folding laundry, and in the car. In this way, I can absolutely devour many books a month and “meet” and learn from a wide variety of experts.

Just before the holidays, I listened to Dr. Kelly Casperson’s book “You Are Not Broken: Stop "Should-ing" All Over Your Sex Life.” I purposely listened to this one in the car, taking my son to and from school so he could benefit from learning about women’s bodies and experiences. He was mostly quiet, but he did listen and take it all in. Then, of course, I had to pass it along to my husband, and he listened as well. We all learned something new.

It was then that I decided that I just had to introduce you to Dr. Kelly Casperson! Kelly graciously agreed to this interview and to answer the questions that you submitted. If you haven’t met Dr. Casperson yet, check out her very informative Instagram and her wildly popular and engaging podcast by the same name: “You Are Not Broken.” Kelly started her podcast to let women know their sexual problems are not anyone’s fault and the problems are fixable.

Enjoy my interview with Dr. Kelly Casperson…

1× 0:00 -2:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

How old were you when you knew you wanted to be a doctor? How did you choose your specialty?

I don't remember, but my mom says that I told her when I was very young that that's what I wanted to do. I chose urology because I liked instant gratification. Because of urologists, you have a kidney stone, then it's gone. You can't pee, then you can. You have a tumor, then it's gone. Because I show up at work, lives changed, and that was very attractive to me.

What sparked my idea for my current business?

Realizing the suffering in the world and that the education I had could make a huge difference, but I could do more if I didn't just see people in clinic in my town, I needed to reach the world.

What’s been the craziest challenge you’ve faced as a female entrepreneur, and how did you tackle it?

Society doesn't think women should make money, and we get judged way more than men. How do I tackle it? I see the bias for what it is.

How has your personal journey shaped the way you run your business?

You grow as you age, and you constantly want to try to be better and do better and lead with your values.

What are the superpowers that women bring to entrepreneurship, and how have you used them in your own business?

I don't know. I've never not been a woman, so I'm not sure how I'm different than if I was a man.

What keeps you fired up and passionate about your work, even when things get tough?

Knowing that I help people every day, literally today, probably eight people told me how much I helped them and that’s a normal day for me, it’s pretty incredible.

Is there a particular project or moment in your business that you’re super proud of?

I'm speaking on the Sydney Opera House stage on March 1st, so that's going to be pretty amazing. My podcast has been going for five years, and only 2. 5 percent of all podcasts last five years or hit 300 episodes.

How do you juggle running a business and living your life? Any favorite self-care rituals you swear by?

Take care of yourself, take care of your family, and turn stuff off when you need to.

Do you have a favorite go-to dinner recipe?

No.

What would your perfect day look like?

Exercise, coffee, read books, talk to people.

What’s got you excited in your industry right now?

The fact that women are getting empowered, they're educating themselves, and then they're going to advocate for themselves in the doctor's office.

Super cool.

What kind of legacy are you hoping to build, and how do you want to influence the next generation?

Oh, I'm gonna change we're gonna change some policy. We're gonna deregulate testosterone, we're gonna get a female dose of testosterone, we're gonna get all people having the conversation about hormones by age 50. I'm changing the world.

Audience Submitted Questions:

Question: Does Dr. Casperson have any thoughts on birth control vs HRT for relieving perimenopause symptoms? My doctor recommended BC over HRT because she said with fluctuating hormones, HRT could sometimes make things better and sometimes worse, but BC would be more consistent. I am looking to see if she agrees or if there are other upsides/downsides to one vs the other.

I've podcasted on this many times. Use birth control if you want to prevent pregnancy. They're not as great for menopause symptoms, but they are great for heavy bleeding.

Question: Thank you, Beth, for giving us this opportunity to ask questions. I'm not sure if I'm alone in this, but what can be the cause of/what to do about a lost orgasm? The build-up is there, but then it just disappears.

Yeah, see a Sex med specialist. That could be testosterone, it could be estrogen, it could be clitoral thymosis, lots of things could be going on, so I would see an expert about that.

Question: Thanks, Beth! 46 still regular periods, but definitely in perimenopause, hormones register as normal, but libido seems to have dropped. Also, when is the right time to start HRT?

Sex med specialist, lots of reasons that libido drops. The right time to start HRT is when you have symptoms. And if you don't have symptoms, certainly post-menopause, you can start thinking about it for things like the prevention of osteoporosis. And prevention of genital urinary syndrome of menopause (GSM).

Question: Food & supplement recommendations for peri & menopause?

Protein, fiber, and magnesium.

Question: I’m 42 and have symptoms of peri and a hashi dx (hashi for 10 years) Any guidance for treating both simultaneously?

Yes, you can treat both simultaneously.

Question: I’m 70 and have no complaints about sex. I’ve been taking estradiol cream for maybe 4 years. Is that safe? Thank you, Beth, for having Dr Kelly and for opening up to answer our questions.

Yes.

Question: I recently just reached post-menopause…..now getting semi-regular UTIs, which come on quickly without warning and are not triggered by sex. I presume this is tissue thinning from low estrogen? How best to support when this happens, but mainly how to prevent this? Would vaginal estrogen be best? What are the best foods & supplements you recommend to increase low estrogen?

Get on vaginal estrogen.

It's the best thing to prevent UTIs by 50 to 60 percent.

Question: Is it possible to manage peri(menopause) without HRT? I prefer not to be on any kind of daily medication, even if it is "bioidentical."

Yes, you can. Eating right, decreased stress, prioritized sleep, exercise. If you have a blockage in your brain about a daily medication, throw on an estrogen patch because that's twice a week.

Also, I'm not a proponent of pellets, but if your main issue is you don't like daily medications, you can do a vaginal ring or you can do pellets. But again, I don't like pellets for most people.

Question: I am on HRT, started a few months ago. Just want to know what else I can do to maximize feeling good/health/aging and longevity.

Exercise. Lift heavy, eat protein, and prioritize your sleep.

Question: I’m 68, had a full hysterectomy (including ovaries) 2 years ago. I’ve never been on a HRT. Since my hysterectomy, my body has become extremely dry in all seasons, my hair has thinned, and my joints hurt a lot. Can I/should I start on HRT now, or is it too late? I read online HRT should start within 2 years of menopause. Mine was 15 years ago.

Check out episode 291 of my You Are Not Broken podcast for some great info on that.

Thank you, Dr. Kelly Casperson for empowering women (and the partners who love them) to live their best mid lives. Combining the power of mind-work, body-science and relationships, I joyously smash the societal barriers that are keeping us from living our best intimate lives. Whether you are young or past menopause, single or in a long-term relationship, it is never too late or too early to realize YOU ARE NOT BROKEN. With humor, candor and ease, I break down the stories that we have been told about being sexual beings, to help us play, and normalize our intimacy and health.

1// Protein: getting ample protein isn’t difficult if you know how to strategically build a healthy plate. For days when I need a boost, I use Mt. Capra goat whey- that supports lean muscle mass, which is crucial as we get older. (use code NEST10 to save)

2// Fiber: I try to get 30-40 grams of fiber a day from food. If you missed my post about fiber, check it out here! Dr. B and I eat No Oats most mornings (I eat mine in full fat yogurt for calcium, healthy fat, and probiotics), and Dr. B eats his No Oats mixed with walnut milk, blueberries, and raw granola, (NEST20 to save) along with his morning green smoothie.

3// Sleep: I like to take magnesium glycinate at night and a slow-release melatonin. Find them both on Fullscript (20% off)

4// Hormone Help: check out www.menopause.org to find a menopause-certified provider near you, or use an online provider like MIDI Health or My Alloy

5// Function Health labs: twice a year, Dr. B and I get our labs drawn to keep tabs on markers of metabolic health and nutrient status. This gives us peace of mind that our diet and lifestyle choices are making a difference in the way we are aging.

I love connecting you with doctors, scientists, nutrition experts, and chefs as passionate about your metabolic health as I am. Who would you like to learn from next? Message me, and I will make it happen…

Message Beth Bollinger

In case you missed these gems:

I recently collaborated with Dr. Sara Redondo, MD, on a post for her newsletter, which was all about intermittent fasting! Sara provided the doctor’s perspective, and I provided the recipes. Check it out here:

Thank you🧡

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack. Thank you, Dr. Casperson, for sharing your passion and for helping millions of women navigate menopause and midlife with more pleasure and joy!

🧡P.S.

If you know someone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance and a healthy mid-life, or just eating whole food for better health, will you forward my Substack to them?

🧡Beth

Nothing in this newsletter is personal medical advice, of course.