Breakfasts that prioritize protein and plants are the perfect way to set yourself up for a day of stable blood sugar, mood, and energy levels. These creamy baked eggs are easy yet a little bit fancy. Cook them in ramekins like I did or make them in muffin tins (with those little silicone liners).

Make them ahead, or cook them and eat them right away. Or triple the recipe and make a several and have breakfast for the whole week as a ready to-go breakfast for busy mornings.

Eggs are not just for breakfast! I frequently enjoy eggs for lunch or dinner too. Get creative with this basic recipe for creamy baked eggs and enjoy them for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Need more ideas for starting your day with ample protein, plants, and stable blood sugar? Check out this post that features 15 healthy breakfast recipes.

Message Beth Bollinger

If you need more inspiration for eating for level blood sugar, try this free meal plan! I also offer custom meal plans here.

If today is the day you decide to upgrade to paid, thank you! Your support means so much to me and helps me to bring more metabolically healthy recipes into the world.

For less than the price of a matcha latte, you could receive a brand-new recipe each Sunday, all month long. Your support allows me to buy ingredients and get creative in the kitchen. When you subscribe for the year, it is just $4.16 a month!

As with all my recipes, these healthy high protein creamy baked eggs are gluten-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. I have included substitutions too!

Healthy High Protein Creamy Baked Eggs

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Serves 2

Gluten-free, low-carb, keto, high protein, blood sugar friendly

Equipment

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, or butter

½ large leek, whites only, fine dice

4 ounces sliced ham, chopped

1 ½ cups baby spinach, chopped or torn

⅔ cup manchego cheese, grated, divided

2 large eggs

½ cup milk of choice, unsweetened

⅛ tsp black pepper

¼ cup lupin flour or cottage cheese (for extra protein!)

Method

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly grease the ramekins with oil or butter, as needed. Place them on a baking sheet. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the leeks and cook for two to four minutes or until softened. Add the ham and spinach. Cook for an additional two minutes or until the spinach has wilted. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly. Stir in half of the cheese. In a blender or small bowl, combine the eggs, milk, black pepper, and flour or cottage cheese, if using. Blend or whisk until smooth. Divide the ham mixture evenly between the ramekins. Pour the egg mixture over the filling. Sprinkle the remaining cheese evenly on top of each ramekin. Bake in the oven for 35 to 40 minutes until the tops are golden brown and the egg is set. Enjoy!

Substitutions

Extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, or butter: you could also use coconut oil or tallow Leek: use yellow onion or shallots Ham: use bacon, chopped prosciutto, sausage, or mushrooms. Leave the meat out entirely if you like- there is still ample protein in this dish. Baby spinach: use bok choy, turnip greens, chopped kale, or your favorite greens Manchego cheese: use vegan cheese or your favorite cheese Eggs: use egg whites only Milk of choice: full-fat dairy, unsweetened nut milk, or soy milk Black pepper: use Aleppo pepper instead Lupin flour or cottage cheese: both add extra protein, so if you leave them out, use cassava flour or ricotta cheese or leave it out entirely

Nutrition per serving (using lupin flour) according to Cronometer

Calories: 450

Protein: 35 grams

Carbs: 7.5 grams

Fiber: 6.5 grams

Net Carbs: 1 gram

Fat: 30 grams

Healthy High Protein Baked Eggs 341KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Thank you🧡

I am enjoying Substack so much, and I am so happy you have joined me here. I am always open to recipe makeovers, requests, and new ideas. Head to chat and ask away!

🧡P.S.

If you know someone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, PCOS, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance, low carb, keto, grain-free, gluten-free, or just eating whole food for better health, will you forward my Substack to them? It would mean the world as I try to share the message of eating for good metabolic health.

🧡Beth

Share Nest Wellness by Beth Bollinger

Give a gift subscription

Download

I add links to make it easier for you to find things. Some links are affiliate links and some are not. With affiliate links, the price stays the same for you, but I may earn a few cents.