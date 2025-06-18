photo diary: the easiest gut health habit you're probably not doing yet
more stable glucose levels, easier digestion, balanced cravings, and a punch of flavor!
In partnership with wildbrine
I used to think fermented foods were just for those crunchy health people with mason jars taking over their entire fridge. Sauerkraut? That was something you ate with bratwurst, not something that belonged in my everyday healthy eating routine.
If you're nodding along, you're not alone. I've worked with many clients who've been down the same rabbit hole—dropping loads of money on the latest probiotic supplement or chasing complicated gut protocols.
Meanwhile, our great-grandmothers consumed fermented foods daily without a second thought. Sometimes the old ways really are the best ways.
If you follow me on Instagram, you've probably noticed that wildbrine fermented foods show up in pretty much every meal I share. It’s intentional! It's honestly one of the simplest yet most powerful habits I've developed to support my gut health, which, as it turns out, affects everything from my energy levels to how stable my blood sugar stays throughout the day.
The changes have been subtle but real. I don't even think about my digestion, it just works. My continuous glucose monitor shows steadier patterns after meals. And I genuinely love the tangy crunch these foods add to everything. Now I serve kimchi, sauerkraut, and other ferments with most of our family dinners, and everyone expects them. It's become as automatic as setting out salt and pepper; it is just part of how we eat!
the gut-metabolism connection
Your gut microbiome directly influences blood sugar regulation, inflammation management, nutrient absorption, and metabolic health. The diverse probiotic strains in wildbrine's traditionally fermented foods help increase gut microbiome diversity—and studies show people with greater microbial diversity have better insulin sensitivity and metabolic markers.
For women in perimenopause and menopause, this becomes even more crucial as hormonal changes can disrupt gut health.
my daily wildbrine strategy
I aim for at least one serving of wildbrine fermented foods daily, but I often include 2-3 different varieties throughout my meals. Here's how I make it effortless:
Morning: Small spoonful of sauerkraut with eggs and avocado
Lunch: Generous forkful of kimchi or sauerkraut with salads and proteins
Dinner: Fermented vegetables as a palate cleansing side
Snacks: Straight from the jar or dolloped on soft boiled eggs or avocados!
why wildbrine
Traditional fermentation methods create genuine probiotic benefits
Live, active cultures that actually survive to benefit your gut
Clean ingredients: just organic vegetables, sea salt, and spices
Incredible flavor that makes eating for gut health enjoyable
Hometown connection: wildbrine was created in Sonoma County, California—my hometown—and their creator has a connection to Ceres Kitchen, the organization making medically tailored meals where all four of my kids volunteered as teens
my wildbrine favorites and how I use them
Classic Sauerkraut: Perfect with eggs, salads, or any protein
Dill & Garlic Kraut: My go-to for pairing with fish
Red Beet & Cabbage Kraut: Gorgeous color, perfect for salads and bowls
Kimchi: 5 varieties available—adds bold flavor to everything
Fermented coleslaw: Great topping without added sugar
how to add wildbrine to your daily routine
Start Small: Begin with just one tablespoon of any wildbrine variety with meals—your taste buds and gut will adapt quickly
Make It Visible: Keep your favorite wildbrine jars at eye level in your fridge so you see them every time you open the door. I have a whole shelf in my refrigerator dedicated to ferments!
Pair Strategically: Add wildbrine fermented foods to meals containing carbohydrates—the beneficial bacteria can help moderate your glucose response
Use It Like A Condiment: Use wildbrine products as flavor enhancers
Experiment: Try different varieties weekly to expose your gut to various beneficial bacterial strains
the blood sugar connection
One of the most remarkable benefits I've experienced with daily wildbrine consumption is improved blood sugar stability. When I eat fermented foods alongside carbohydrate-containing meals, my continuous glucose monitor consistently shows:
Lower peak glucose levels
Faster return to baseline
Less overall glucose variability throughout the day
This isn't just about gut health—it's about metabolic health, which affects energy, mood, weight management, and long-term disease prevention.
the compound effect of daily wildbrine
Plus: better digestion, stable energy, enhanced immunity, balanced cravings, and improved mood stability.
Your 7-day experiment
Day 1-2: Choose one variety, add a forkful to lunch or dinner
Day 3-4: Try a different product—switch from sauerkraut to kimchi
Day 5-7: Experiment with timing and notice how you feel
Pro tips:
Start small (one tablespoon)
Keep jars visible in your fridge
Pair with carbohydrate-containing meals
Try different varieties weekly
Your gut bacteria are incredibly adaptable. Within just a few days of consistent intake, you may notice improvements in how you feel after meals and throughout your day.
Where to find wildbrine
Available at natural food stores, Whole Foods, Costco, and online. I keep 2-3 varieties in my fridge at all times.
The beauty of this approach? No complicated protocols, no expensive supplements—just real, traditionally fermented foods that humans have been eating for thousands of years to support their health.
@Beth Bollinger - This was such a great read! I especially appreciated the reminder that some of the simplest health practices such as including fermented foods, are often the most powerful, especially when done consistently. Your approach feels both accessible and wise: no overcomplication, just real food, rooted in tradition and supported by modern insight.
Amazing! I also love the family connection to Ceres Kitchen as it gives the whole thing a bit of heart. Here’s to more tangy, gut-loving habits (and maybe a whole shelf of kraut in my fridge too :)