In partnership with wildbrine

I used to think fermented foods were just for those crunchy health people with mason jars taking over their entire fridge. Sauerkraut? That was something you ate with bratwurst, not something that belonged in my everyday healthy eating routine.

If you're nodding along, you're not alone. I've worked with many clients who've been down the same rabbit hole—dropping loads of money on the latest probiotic supplement or chasing complicated gut protocols.

Meanwhile, our great-grandmothers consumed fermented foods daily without a second thought. Sometimes the old ways really are the best ways.

If you follow me on Instagram, you've probably noticed that wildbrine fermented foods show up in pretty much every meal I share. It’s intentional! It's honestly one of the simplest yet most powerful habits I've developed to support my gut health, which, as it turns out, affects everything from my energy levels to how stable my blood sugar stays throughout the day.

The changes have been subtle but real. I don't even think about my digestion, it just works. My continuous glucose monitor shows steadier patterns after meals. And I genuinely love the tangy crunch these foods add to everything. Now I serve kimchi, sauerkraut, and other ferments with most of our family dinners, and everyone expects them. It's become as automatic as setting out salt and pepper; it is just part of how we eat!

the gut-metabolism connection

Your gut microbiome directly influences blood sugar regulation, inflammation management, nutrient absorption, and metabolic health. The diverse probiotic strains in wildbrine's traditionally fermented foods help increase gut microbiome diversity—and studies show people with greater microbial diversity have better insulin sensitivity and metabolic markers.

For women in perimenopause and menopause, this becomes even more crucial as hormonal changes can disrupt gut health.

my daily wildbrine strategy

I aim for at least one serving of wildbrine fermented foods daily, but I often include 2-3 different varieties throughout my meals. Here's how I make it effortless:

Morning: Small spoonful of sauerkraut with eggs and avocado

Lunch: Generous forkful of kimchi or sauerkraut with salads and proteins

Dinner: Fermented vegetables as a palate cleansing side

Snacks: Straight from the jar or dolloped on soft boiled eggs or avocados!

why wildbrine

Traditional fermentation methods create genuine probiotic benefits

Live, active cultures that actually survive to benefit your gut

Clean ingredients: just organic vegetables, sea salt, and spices

Incredible flavor that makes eating for gut health enjoyable

Hometown connection: wildbrine was created in Sonoma County, California—my hometown—and their creator has a connection to Ceres Kitchen, the organization making medically tailored meals where all four of my kids volunteered as teens

my wildbrine favorites and how I use them

Classic Sauerkraut: Perfect with eggs, salads, or any protein

Dill & Garlic Kraut: My go-to for pairing with fish

Red Beet & Cabbage Kraut: Gorgeous color, perfect for salads and bowls

Kimchi: 5 varieties available—adds bold flavor to everything

Fermented coleslaw: Great topping without added sugar

how to add wildbrine to your daily routine

Start Small: Begin with just one tablespoon of any wildbrine variety with meals—your taste buds and gut will adapt quickly

Make It Visible: Keep your favorite wildbrine jars at eye level in your fridge so you see them every time you open the door. I have a whole shelf in my refrigerator dedicated to ferments!

Pair Strategically: Add wildbrine fermented foods to meals containing carbohydrates—the beneficial bacteria can help moderate your glucose response

Use It Like A Condiment: Use wildbrine products as flavor enhancers

Experiment: Try different varieties weekly to expose your gut to various beneficial bacterial strains

the blood sugar connection

One of the most remarkable benefits I've experienced with daily wildbrine consumption is improved blood sugar stability. When I eat fermented foods alongside carbohydrate-containing meals, my continuous glucose monitor consistently shows:

Lower peak glucose levels

Faster return to baseline

Less overall glucose variability throughout the day

This isn't just about gut health—it's about metabolic health, which affects energy, mood, weight management, and long-term disease prevention.

Plus: better digestion, stable energy, enhanced immunity, balanced cravings, and improved mood stability.

Your 7-day experiment

Day 1-2: Choose one variety, add a forkful to lunch or dinner

Day 3-4: Try a different product—switch from sauerkraut to kimchi

Day 5-7: Experiment with timing and notice how you feel

Pro tips:

Start small (one tablespoon)

Keep jars visible in your fridge

Pair with carbohydrate-containing meals

Try different varieties weekly

Your gut bacteria are incredibly adaptable. Within just a few days of consistent intake, you may notice improvements in how you feel after meals and throughout your day.

Where to find wildbrine

Available at natural food stores, Whole Foods, Costco, and online. I keep 2-3 varieties in my fridge at all times.

The beauty of this approach? No complicated protocols, no expensive supplements—just real, traditionally fermented foods that humans have been eating for thousands of years to support their health.

