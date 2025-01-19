healthier Kung Pao chicken with steamed cauliflower

We started off our “better-for-you-takeout” series two weeks ago with honey walnut shrimp. Last week, we did a makeover of broccoli beef, and this week, we are featuring cleaned-up Kung Pao chicken!

If you are in any of my chat groups, you know how active and lively they are! It is in my DMs and in these chat groups that I really feel like I get to know you, my lovely audience. I truly believe that I have the kindest, most supportive groups on the internet, so thank you.

It was in various chats and through DMs that I got to know Gaby. Gaby and her husband participated in the group detox with me in January. When I started the takeout makeover series, Gaby mentioned that her husband, Masid Cader, is a trained chef and has been making a cleaned-up version of Kung Pao chicken.

Gaby and Masid love their weekly Kung Pao chicken fix—but the post-meal slump wasn’t doing them any favors. So, they developed a healthier, oven-baked version that packs all the bold flavor without the guilt.

Gaby, a chief of staff at a tech company, and Masid, a finance professional with a culinary background, live in NYC with their two-year-old son.

After completing the quarterly detox and feeling better than ever, they’re excited to share their delicious twist on this takeout classic with others who want to enjoy their favorite foods while feeling great.

Masid kindly offered to share his perfected recipe with all of us. I made it today to get a glucose response for you, and it is to die for! So much flavor, and I just love the combination of chili, garlic, peanuts, and just a little honey. So thank you, Gaby and Masid! Give Masid a follow over on Instagram to see what else he whips up.

Masid and Gaby

I truly believe that food should taste amazing and nourish, protect, and energize our bodies. When we eat real, whole food for blood sugar balance, we are protecting, energizing, and nourishing all the cells of our bodies and brains.

my glucose response to healthier than takeout kung pao chicken

As always, this recipe is free of gluten, grain, dairy, and refined sugar, is low carb, blood sugar friendly, and made with whole food ingredients to support your metabolic health.

Kung Pao Chicken

By guest chef Masid Cader

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, dairy-free, low-carb

Serves 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Equipment