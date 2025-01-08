Rachel Draper, IHP

I have known Rachel for several years, even though we have never met in person. Rachel and I both studied Integrative Health and have been Instagram friends. From our Integrative Health training, I chose the path of nutrition, blood sugar balance, and recipe development, and Rachel pursued her passion for skincare from the inside out. I am so happy for you to get to know Rachel today!

Hi Rachel, introduce yourself!

Hey there! I'm Rachel Draper, a professional in Integrative Health and Skin Rejuvenation. Originally from Dublin, Ireland, where I mastered my skills as an esthetician in 2004, I'm now living in Texas with my beautiful family. Studying Integrative Health sparked my love for wellness and functional medicine. I'm especially obsessed with age management, skin health, well-being, and longevity. My main goal is to teach people how to manage the aging of their skin naturally and get the best skin health possible. When I'm not working, I usually dive deep into the science of skin cells and how our skin works. I also like to hike and spend quality time with my family.

How did you become interested in skincare?

Since becoming an esthetician in 2004, I have been passionate about the transformative power of skincare on the skin. Throughout my journey, I've had the privilege of training with various skincare lines and learning from renowned experts in the industry. The product lines I carry offer cutting-edge education on skincare at a cellular level, backed by scientific research and produced in world-class laboratories. Witnessing the remarkable difference that quality skincare can make, I am committed to educating my clients about the difference between skincare that genuinely cares for your skin and the importance of nutrition, of course ;)

What services do you offer?

My services include both in-house and virtual skin consultations. Virtual appointments focus on identifying the root cause of skin issues through functional medicine labs. In-depth skin consultations and customized skincare routines are also provided. In-house treatments include hands-on therapies such as lymphatic drainage, a red light sauna, red light therapy, relaxation facials for stress reduction, enzyme therapy, collagen induction therapy, and functional medicine lab testing. I prioritize educating my clients about the reasons behind my skincare recommendations. Each individual's skin is unique, and I believe a thorough skin consultation is crucial for achieving optimal results. I do not recommend skincare products without a comprehensive consultation. My philosophy always involves identifying the root cause of why skin issues manifest themselves in the first place.

How do you juggle running a business and living your life?

Honestly, finding balance has been a process of trial and error, especially with a growing family. In the early years, frequent moves with my husband's military career meant I could focus on work a few days a week and utilize outside help. Now that we're settled and our girls are in school, I can work while they're away and be fully present when they're home. This balance has been a long-term goal, and I'm grateful to have found a schedule that allows for quality family time and fulfilling work. While I maintain a strict schedule, I prioritize sleep and self-care, which ultimately benefits my personal and professional life.

What are your favorite self-care rituals?

My favorite self-care rituals include breathwork, running and hiking, red light therapy and facials, reading and learning, and quality time with my girls and husband; I love to take my girls to the library or garden and listen to spiritual music. These activities help me recharge, stay grounded, and maintain a healthy balance in my life.

Do you have a favorite go-to dinner recipe?

I have so many. I love trying new recipes all the time. I'm obsessed with soups, and my favorite is Italian wedding soup. I recently tried Beth’s Thai Meatball Soup, and I'm obsessed. I love to eat various colorful foods, and my favorite protein is salmon with a salad.

What would your perfect day look like?

My ideal day starts with an early morning run or weightlifting session, a refreshing shower, and a healthy, homemade breakfast with coffee. If my girls are out of school, we love exploring new places and having adventures together. I always try to carve out some time to read a book on wellness or skin, and of course, spending quality time with my family, free from stress and full of laughter, is the ultimate way to complete my perfect day.

What’s got you excited in your industry right now?

I'm sensing a significant shift in the skin industry and wellness space. People are becoming more proactive, seeking more profound understanding and positively changing their diets and lifestyles. I'm particularly excited about the potential for change in the American food industry, with a focus on eliminating harmful ingredients. Healthy skin isn't just about external products; it requires a holistic, 360-degree approach that addresses internal health. The growing research and education available to skin experts and wellness practitioners is inspiring, and I'm thrilled to be part of this movement towards healthier, more vibrant lives. I am so excited to continue to change people's lives for the better.

Are there any skincare myths you’d like to bust?

There are so many skincare myths out there! Here are two that I'm eager to debunk:

Myth 1: Toners are essential.

In my opinion, Toners are not necessary. They were created to balance skin pH after using harsh cleansers. Instead, I recommend a treatment spray tailored to your skin's needs and environment.

Myth 2: You need to peel your skin for it to renew.

Not True! As a corneotherapist, I believe in preserving the skin's protective barrier. Our skin has a microbiome, just like our gut, that needs to be protected. Harsh exfoliants, peels, and makeup wipes disrupt this balance, leading to more problems. Focus on protecting and nourishing your skin, not stripping it. Remember, healthy skin is about balance and protection. Let's ditch these myths and embrace a gentler, more effective approach to skincare!

What three things would you never do or put on your skin?

Not all skincare is created equally. I carefully select products that avoid emulsifiers, mineral oils, silicones, plasticizers, sulfates & foaming agents, preservatives, parabens, perfumes, colors, and dyes. I would never use micellar water or makeup wipes on my skin.

Rachel has kindly agreed to answer the questions that you submitted

What is the best way to tighten skin on the neck due to aging and weight loss?

To address sagging skin on the neck, I recommend a multi-pronged approach:

Topical Skincare: Start with a high-quality skincare line focusing on cellular-level results. Look for products with Vitamins A, C, and E to hydrate, correct, and boost collagen production. Remember, not all skincare is created equally; I can recommend an excellent option for you.

Professional Treatments: Consider a series of collagen induction therapy (skin needling) sessions to stimulate natural collagen production. Make sure the skin is prepped with the right ingredients for at least 6 weeks before your first treatment.

Red Light Therapy : Red light therapy can be effective for collagen production. However, choosing a reputable device backed by scientific research is crucial. I can recommend a great option specifically designed for the neck area.

Home Devices: Sonophoresis and iontophoresis devices can enhance product penetration and further improve skin tone and texture. Remember, consistency is key. Combining these approaches with a healthy lifestyle will yield the best results.

Is there anything that helps with sagging skin & or collagen that we can address nutritionally or topically/ home care?

So, we have these fantastic cells called fibroblasts responsible for producing collagen and elastin, the fundamental building blocks of youthful, healthy skin. Unfortunately, they start to slow down in our late 20s and become less efficient as we age. However, there's absolutely hope! We can support our fibroblasts by providing them with the proper nutrients, like Vitamins A, C, and E, abundant in brightly colored fruits and vegetables.

Topical application of these vitamins is also beneficial, but choosing high-quality skincare products that effectively deliver these nutrients to the cells is essential. One of my favorite treatments for stimulating collagen and elastin production is collagen induction therapy, also known as skin needling. This professional treatment can create new fibroblast cells and stimulate growth factors, leading to excellent results when done correctly and with proper skin preparation. Remember, never underestimate the power of a healthy diet for your skin. After all, this is where your skin cells get the nutrients they need to thrive!

Is bakuchiol as effective as retinol?

Recent studies have shown that Bakuchiol 0.5% and 0.5% Retinol can yield similar results in addressing fine lines and hyperpigmentation. However, retinol users often experience flaking and dryness, which makes Bakuchiol a more comfortable option for some. It's important to remember that retinol (Vitamin A) is crucial for skin cell health. Gradually building up Vitamin A receptors can help our skin adapt to retinol without side effects. This is why I prefer starting with fat-soluble Vitamin A. While Bakuchiol has benefits, Vitamin A (retinol) is more comprehensive in overall cellular health, making it my top choice for long-term skin benefits.

What is a basic skincare routine for pregnant or nursing moms?

I love Dermaviduals skin care because it is oncology-approved and pregnancy-safe. Depending on your skin type and concerns, I would choose products specifically for your skin. Usually, the top ingredients to avoid during pregnancy are salicylic acid and Vitamin A, but with Dermaviduals, super small doses are perfectly safe. I would love to customize a skincare regimen just for you. Cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF would be super simple and effective.

Best treatments for melasma/dark spots...bonus if they are things to be done at home rather than costly out-of-home treatments.

First of all, let's explore what causes melasma and how to address it:

Causes and Triggers Hormonal Fluctuations: Pregnancy, hormonal contraceptives, and hormone replacement therapy can trigger melasma due to increased melanin production. Genetic Predisposition: 30% of women, while pregnant, have a higher likelihood of developing melasma due to genetic factors. Sun Exposure: While not the root cause, UV radiation can worsen melasma and trigger flare-ups. Medications: Certain medications like antidepressants and anti-anxiety meds can contribute. Other Factors: Thyroid imbalances, inflammation, autoimmune conditions, and food sensitivities can also play a role.

Chloasma vs. Melasma: Chloasma: Refers to the symmetrical, uniform pigmentation that appears during pregnancy. Melasma: The same type of pigmentation but occurring outside of pregnancy.

Treatment Approaches: Identify and Manage Triggers: Work with a professional to pinpoint underlying causes and address them if possible (e.g., adjusting medications, managing hormonal imbalances). Topical Treatments: Ingredients like vitamins C and A can help regulate pigmentation and normalize skin cells. Sun Protection: Daily use of broad-spectrum sunscreen is essential to prevent the worsening of melasma. Internal Health: Addressing internal factors like inflammation and hormonal imbalances through diet, supplements, and stress management can improve skin health.

Key Points to Remember: Melasma is a complex condition with various triggers. A multifaceted approach addressing both internal and external factors is crucial. Finding a knowledgeable skincare therapist can help you create a personalized treatment plan. Happy to help you if you would like. Consistency is key. It may take time to see results. Investing in your skin's health is an investment in your overall well-being.

Remember: You deserve to feel confident in your skin! You can effectively manage melasma and achieve a healthy, radiant complexion with the right approach. Investing in your skin with the right professional is worth it!

Product recommendations (face wash, moisturizers, etc.) for the 40s and daily skincare routine recommendations! Do you have any recommendations for crow's feet?

Welcome to your fabulous 40s! It's a time when our skin needs a little extra TLC, and I'm here to help. Let's start with a personalized consultation to discuss your unique skin concerns and goals. I believe in customizing skincare, not a one-size-fits-all approach. We'll likely focus on perimenopausal skin, prioritizing barrier repair and hydration with essential fatty acids and nourishing ingredients that work on a cellular level.

For those pesky crow's feet, I love incorporating Vitamins A, C, and E, peptides, red light therapy, and my favorite, skin needling.

I'm thrilled to offer you and all the ladies who read this interview a complimentary skin consultation to start your journey to healthy, glowing skin.

Simply click the link below, and I'll be happy to guide you. https://Racheldraperwellness.as.me/complementryconsultation

How to reach me :) via email @ rachel@racheldraperwellness.com. click the link above for a complimentary skin consultation to discuss your skincare goals. I am also on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/racheldraperwellness/

Today, I am featuring Rachel’s Favorites!

Here are my top picks for glowing skin:

1// Essential Fatty Acids: These are a must for healthy skin!

2// Red Light Therapy: This science-backed treatment is my favorite for boosting skin health.

3// Dermaviduals Boswelia: This is one of my most popular skincare ingredients. Boswellia nanoparticles' benefits are that they are anti-inflammatory, slow the breakdown of collagen, are calm and soothing, strengthen the skin barrier function, improve the appearance of fine lines, and have antioxidant properties. Furthermore, Boswellia inhibits 5-lipoxygenase, a key enzyme of inflammation processes. Reach out to me to see if it's right for your skin :)

4// Daily Nutritional Support: Nourish your skin from within with a good supplemental daily multivitamin

5// Tinted SPF from Cosmedics: Sun protection that also looks great!



Thank you🧡

I'm always on the lookout for the best products and treatments to help you achieve your healthiest skin. Let's chat about your skincare goals and create a personalized plan just for you! https://Racheldraperwellness.as.me/complementryconsultation

