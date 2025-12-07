If my Lemon Blueberry Muffins and my Breakfast Cookies had a baby, it would be these new Lemon Blueberry Breakfast Cookies, and I’m so excited to share them with you today!

When I first created my original breakfast cookies, I had one goal in mind: to make an easy, grab-and-go breakfast with enough protein, fat, and fiber to keep you full until lunch, support steady energy, and keep your blood glucose stable. I also wanted them to be made with real, whole-food ingredients without relying on protein powder. After five test batches, I landed on the perfect balance of chunky, sweet, chewy, and flavorful, with each cookie having around 20 grams of protein and 12-15 grams of fiber.

Starting your day with protein, fiber, and healthy fat is the best way to set yourself up for a steady mood, stable energy, balanced blood sugar, and no mid-morning munchies. Add a scoop of collagen to your morning coffee or tea with one of these cookies, and you’ll easily reach 30 grams of protein at breakfast.

Today I’m sharing the full Breakfast Cookie Collection with you:

The Original, Apple Cinnamon Spice, Holiday Breakfast Cookies, and my brand-new Lemon Blueberry bars (or cookies). Whether you’re craving something classic, cozy, festive, or bright and citrusy, you’ll find options that all deliver the same power-packed nutrition. The first three recipes are available to everyone, and the new Lemon Blueberry version is available for paid subscribers below.

A note about lupin flour: If you’re new to it, lupin flour is simply ground lupin beans, nothing added. Lupin beans are a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids, making them a fantastic protein source for vegetarians, vegans, or anyone wanting to increase protein while keeping carbs low.

If today is the day you decide to upgrade to paid, thank you. Your support means so much and helps me to bring more metabolically healthy recipes into the world.

As with all of my recipes, this Lemon Blueberry Breakfast Cookie is gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood-sugar-friendly. Each cookie has 20 grams of protein, 15 grams of fiber, and just 8 net carbs. I used maple syrup and still achieved a level glucose response and using a keto syrup, each cookie is under 1 net carb.

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free, low-carb, and blood sugar friendly

Makes 8 bars (or 4 cookies)

These bright, citrusy breakfast bars are packed with protein and fiber to keep your blood sugar stable all morning. The combination of tart lemon and sweet blueberries makes them feel like a treat, while the nutrient-dense ingredients fuel your body. Perfect for meal prep- make a batch on Sunday and have grab-and-go breakfasts all week.

Equipment