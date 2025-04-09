Today’s recipes are free for everyone because Chef’s Kiss is sponsoring this post!

When I find an ingredient that's exceptional for metabolic health and blood sugar balance, it makes me very happy indeed! The latest ingredient is made from lupini beans, and it’s a delicious, nutrient-packed substitute for all kinds of grains. Perfect for anyone following a gluten-free diet or wanting to stabilize their blood sugar.

I was first introduced to lupin several years ago by Tatiana and Jordi Higueras, founders of Chef's Kiss. They're the kindest couple who make it their mission to bring only top quality, nutritionally dense, simple ingredient products to market.

Today, I'm excited to share their brand new product: lupin flakes. This single-ingredient powerhouse is the perfect swap for rice, polenta, quinoa, couscous, bread crumbs, panko, and more.

This free recipe will give you a good idea of how I write recipes to be nutrient-dense, blood sugar friendly, and to always support your metabolic health. Today’s free recipe courtesy of Chef’s Kiss is Braised Short Ribs with Lupin “Polenta”.

braised short ribs with easy, cheesy lupin “polenta”

But First, Some Nutritional Facts

Lupini beans are a nutritional powerhouse—high protein, high fiber, and low carb. They're a complete protein, containing all 9 essential amino acids, which makes them valuable for everyone, especially those following plant-based diets.

Lupin flakes are also rich in magnesium, potassium, iron, calcium, B vitamins, and antioxidants.

Health Benefits Backed by Research*

Research shows lupin consumption can:

Support Blood Sugar: Studies demonstrate lupin's ability to support healthy blood glucose levels, particularly helpful for those with type 2 diabetes.

Improve Heart Health: Research has found associations between lupin consumption and improved cardiovascular markers, including better cholesterol profiles.

Aid Weight Management: The protein-fiber combination creates a powerful satiety effect, helping you feel fuller longer.

Enhance Gut Health: Lupin's fiber content serves as prebiotic fuel for beneficial gut bacteria, potentially improving microbiome diversity.

Reduce Inflammation: Studies suggest lupin-derived compounds may help modulate inflammatory responses.

Regulate Blood Pressure: Research found that lupin flour-enriched bread had positive effects on blood pressure.

Support Muscle Health: The complete protein profile makes it valuable for muscle maintenance and development.

The Recipe: Beef Short Ribs with Lupin "Polenta"

A comforting, low-carb twist on a classic dish that pairs tasty, fall-off-the-bone short ribs with a creamy lupin flake "polenta" for the perfect grain-free comfort food

Serves 4-6

Equipment

Ingredients

For the Short Ribs

8-10 beef short ribs (about 5 pounds)

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons cassava or lupin flour

4 slices bacon or pancetta, diced

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and diced

2 ribs celery, diced

1 medium carrot, diced

10 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups dry red wine

1 small bunch fresh thyme

1 fresh bay leaf

1½ tablespoons monk fruit + allulose blend

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 cups beef or chicken bone broth

For the Lupin "Polenta"

1¼ cups lupin flakes

2 cups water

1 cup milk of choice

2-4 tablespoons butter

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano or cheese of choice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

For the Short Ribs

Preheat oven to 325°F (165°C). Prepare the ribs: Remove ribs from the refrigerator 30 minutes before cooking to bring to room temperature. Pat dry with paper towels, then season all sides generously with salt and freshly ground pepper. Lightly coat with cassava or lupin flour. Cook bacon: Heat a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the diced bacon and sauté until crispy and the fat has rendered out, about 5-7 minutes. Remove the bacon with a slotted spoon and set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of fat. Sear the ribs: Increase the heat to medium-high. Working in batches of 3-4 ribs at a time, sear until deeply browned on all sides, about 2-3 minutes per side. Transfer seared ribs to a plate and set aside. Drain all but 2 tablespoons of fat from the pot. Sauté vegetables: Reduce heat to medium-low. Add onion, celery, and carrot with a pinch of salt. Cook until vegetables have softened and onions are translucent, about 5-7 minutes. Add aromatics: Add the minced garlic and cook for 30 seconds until fragrant. Add tomato paste and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Deglaze: Pour in the red wine and use a fish spatula to scrape all the flavorful brown bits from the bottom of the pot. Let the wine simmer and reduce for about 4 minutes. Combine ingredients: Return the browned ribs to the pot, nestling them among the vegetables. Add any accumulated juices from the plate. Add the thyme, bay leaf, sweetener, Worcestershire sauce, and the reserved crispy bacon. Add broth: Pour in the bone broth and bring to a boil. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Braise: Cover tightly with a lid or aluminum foil and place in the preheated oven. Cook for 3 to 3½ hours, until the meat is fork-tender and nearly falling off the bone.

For the Lupin "Polenta" (prepare ~10 mins before serving)

Heat the water and milk in a large saucepan or pot until boiling. Once boiling, slowly pour the lupin flakes into the hot liquid while stirring to avoid any lumps. Constantly stir the lupin flakes until the mixture starts to thicken, then turn the heat down to low. Cook the "polenta" on low heat for at least 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the butter, grated Parmigiano Reggiano (or cheese of choice), salt, and pepper to taste, and stir until melted and combined. Serve immediately.

To Serve

Remove the short ribs from the cooking liquid and set aside. Strain the cooking liquid through a strainer or colander into a saucepan. Simmer the strained sauce over medium heat until reduced by about one-third, about 10-15 minutes. (This is a good time to make your lupin “polenta.”) Add the vegetables back to the thickened sauce. Spoon the lupin polenta onto serving plates, top with short ribs, and drizzle with the reduced sauce. Garnish with fresh herbs.

Notes

Make ahead option : This dish tastes even better the next day. After cooking, remove the ribs and refrigerate the cooking liquid separately. The fat will solidify on top, making it easy to remove. Return the ribs to the sauce and gently reheat.

Wine substitute : If you prefer not to use wine, substitute with additional bone broth plus 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar or apple cider vinegar for acidity.

Serving suggestion: A simple side salad with a bright, acidic dressing makes a perfect accompaniment to balance the richness of this dish. A combination of arugula and shaved fennel is just perfect.

Swaps and Variations

Protein options : This method works beautifully with oxtail, lamb shanks, or boneless chuck roast.

Sweetener options : Substitute coconut sugar, honey, or maple syrup for the monk fruit/allulose blend.

Herb variations : Rosemary or oregano can replace thyme for a different flavor profile.

Dairy-free: Use olive oil instead of butter and omit the cheese or use nutritional yeast for a dairy-free version of the polenta.

Notes

You can use a mixture of water and milk for the cooking liquid as specified, use all water or bone broth, or even add a little cream for extra creaminess.

Leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 3-4 days.

6 More Recipes That Work Perfectly with Lupin Flakes

Each of these recipes becomes more nutritious with the simple swap of lupin flakes—boosting protein, adding fiber, and reducing carbohydrates.

Simple Cooking Methods

Microwave Method: Mix ¼ cup flakes with ½ cup water or broth. Microwave for 2-3 minutes, stirring halfway.

Stovetop Method: Add ¼ cup flakes to 1 cup boiling water. Cook for about 3 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Frying Method: Heat oil in a pan and cook lupin-coated protein or vegetables for about 2 minutes per side until golden.

Baking Method: For baked goods, pre-cook the flakes before using as flour replacement. For crunchy toppings, drizzle with oil, add spices, and bake at 350°F for 6-8 minutes.



lupin flakes as a healthier swap for cous cous or rice

Try them for yourself!

I highly recommend checking out Chef's Kiss products. Their lupin flakes contain no additives or preservatives—just pure nutritional goodness.

Remember, if you have a peanut allergy, consult with your healthcare provider before trying lupin products, as there can be cross-reactivity in some individuals with legume allergies.

Lupin Pasta is a must-try and a family favorite at our house. With the same stellar nutritional profile as lupin flakes, it is high in protein and fiber and low in carbs! Choose from radiatori, spaghetti, and rotini.

recipes using lupin pasta

*Studies show Lupin’s powerful nutrients may have beneficial effects on metabolic health