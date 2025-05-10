Sending warmth to everyone on this Mother's Day, whatever this day means for you. For some, it's a celebration; for others, a day of remembrance or complex emotions.

Twenty nine years ago, I became a mother. This year marks my first Mother's Day without any of my children around, bringing its own unique blend of emotions. As Dr. B and I sail in Thailand with dear friends, I'm reminded that motherhood is carried in the heart, regardless of geography.

To my children who may be reading this: I love you immeasurably, and being your mom is my greatest privilege. The young adults you've become fill me with more pride than words can express.

To my mom: Thank you for showing me what love looks like. The strength, wisdom, and compassion you modeled have shaped how I mother and who I am. I love you and am forever grateful.

For those curious about our sailing adventure, I'll be sharing glimpses in my Instagram stories—it’ll be a different kind of Mother's Day, for sure, but one filled with gratitude for the many forms love takes in our lives.

2 ingredient fudge made in an 8 x 8 pan and cut into 1 inch pieces

And now, my gift to you: single serve, 5 minute, 2 ingredient fudge. As with many of my recipes, this was inspired by a conversation in our paid subscriber chat:

Nutrient Benefits

Nut Butter : Rich in monounsaturated fats that support heart health and help slow glucose absorption. Contains vitamin E for antioxidant protection, magnesium for muscle and nerve function, and protein for satiety.

Dark Chocolate or Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips : Dark chocolate provides iron, copper, magnesium, and zinc while offering powerful antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and even a little fiber!

Blood Sugar Balance : The combination of healthy fats and minimal carbohydrates creates a treat with a low glycemic impact, preventing the sharp glucose spikes and subsequent crashes associated with traditional fudge.

Satiety : The fat and protein content helps trigger satisfaction signals to your brain, reducing the likelihood of overconsumption compared to traditional sugary desserts.

Metabolism Support: The small amount of caffeine and theobromine in chocolate may provide a gentle metabolic boost, while the healthy fats in nut butter help support hormone production.

Continuous Glucose Monitor Results

my favorite dark chocolate and a piece of fudge made using a silicone mold, and my glucose response!

the recipe: 2-ingredient fudge

By Beth Bollinger of Nest Wellness

Refined sugar free, gluten free, low glycemic

Equipment