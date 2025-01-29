Dr. Annie Fenn with a vibrant, brain healthy meal in Costa Rica recently

I'm so excited to introduce you to Dr. Annie Fenn, a physician and culinary instructor who has dedicated her career to a fascinating intersection: the connection between what we eat and how our brains age. As the founder of Brain Health Kitchen, Dr. Fenn teaches science-backed cooking techniques and recipes designed to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Brain Health Kitchen is “the only cooking school of its kind focused exclusively on helping people prevent cognitive decline through food and lifestyle”.

After years of practicing as a board-certified OB/GYN, Dr. Fenn shifted her focus to brain-healthy cooking and cognitive health. She developed the Brain Health Kitchen cooking school and authored 'The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer's Through Food,' combining cutting-edge neuroscience with practical cooking wisdom.

What's particularly compelling about Dr. Fenn's work is how it illuminates the intimate connection between brain health and metabolic health. Many people don't realize that our brains and metabolism are deeply intertwined – in fact, Alzheimer's is increasingly being understood as "Type 3 diabetes" by some researchers. The same dietary patterns that support stable blood sugar, reduce inflammation, and maintain a healthy weight also protect our cognitive function. When we eat to support our metabolism, we're simultaneously nourishing our brain's resilience and longevity.

What draws me to Dr. Fenn's work is her ability to translate complex brain science into delicious, doable recipes and practical kitchen wisdom. Her approach aligns perfectly with our community's interest in cooking for lifelong health and vitality.

Enjoy my interview with Dr. Annie Fenn…

What made you decide to go to medical school?

I actually wanted to be a veterinarian ever since I was four. I majored in pre-vet in college and had my sights set on attending CSU vet school. But while working at vet hospitals during college I developed horrible allergies and so I pivoted and applied to medical school. I am so glad I did! When I found ob/gyn, I knew that’s where I belonged.

How did you choose brain health as a specialty? I practiced ob/gyn for twenty years and focused on menopausal medicine exclusively in the last eight years. It was during my consultations with women going through menopause that sparked my interest in brain health. Many were most bothered by the cognitive symptoms that are common during those years, like difficulty concentrating, word retrieval, and brain fog. But it wasn’t until my mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s that I did a deep dive into the link between nutrition and protecting cognitive health. In 2015, after I had gone to culinary school, I decided to focus on helping people access brain-protective eating to fend off Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

What keeps you fired up and passionate about your work, even when things get tough? I spend a lot of time out in the world speaking about Alzheimer’s prevention, giving hands-on cooking classes, and teaching college students. Two things fire me up these days: 1. When a newsletter subscriber or student tells me their cognitive health has improved after eating a brain healthy diet and following guidelines I share; and 2. When undergraduate and medical students are enthusiastic about learning how to take care of their brains. Is there a particular project or moment in your business that you’re super proud of? Thanks for asking! Yes, I am really proud of my book— The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food. It took many years to go from a book idea to a book proposal. It took a lot of persistence to find an agent to represent me. Seven major publishing houses bid on the book, which was pretty much a dream come true, and so I had my choice of publishers. I went with Artisan Books because my editor was passionate about the mission—helping people fend off Alzheimer’s. Plus, they make gorgeous cookbooks. I am most proud when someone tells me the book has changed their life. I am also super proud of the Substack community I have built. Such a kind and thoughtful group of people. They are also a lot of fun and were incredibly supportive when my mom passed away a few months ago. I am constantly grateful.

What’s your best piece of advice for people wanting to protect their brains?

Adapt your diet to look very similar to the MIND or Mediterranean dietary pattern. Start with the foods you love to eat, and slowly swap out the foods on the limit or avoid lists. Build your own brain food pyramid based on your personal preferences. Keep close tabs on your metabolic health. Make sure to consume enough high-quality protein. Find a way to make brain healthy eating sustainable for you. Eating this way should fit with your lifestyle, your budget, what you like to eat, and your food roots. There is no one perfect brain-healthy diet, but small changes add up.

How are brain health and metabolic health intertwined?

There are many pathways to cognitive decline. Poor metabolic health is perhaps the most common. As the body becomes resistant to insulin, so does the brain. In fact, the memory center of the brain (the hippocampus) starts to shrink in an environment where blood glucose and insulin are chronically elevated. Diabetes type 2 is a known risk factor for Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. But even pre-diabetes has been shown to increase dementia risk as much as two-fold. Basically, you can’t enjoy longterm brain health without paying attention to metabolic health.

How do you juggle running a business and living your life? What self-care rituals do you swear by?

I am on the road about 4 months a year traveling to speaking engagements and to host Brain Health Retreats—immersive experiences in cool places like blue zones. My kids are grown but it’s still tough to be away from my husband and dogs so much. I always try to tack on extra time when I’m in Italy so we can have a little vacation too. When I am home, I jump at the chance to see friends for coffee, a hike, a ski, or a bike ride. No matter how busy I am, I just find time--getting exercise and being with friends is a huge priority for me. As for self-care, I always take a hot bath before bed and carve out time to read a book.

Do you have a favorite go-to dinner recipe?

I really love this Crispy Tofu Over Greens with Chili Sauce. Sometimes, I make it with salmon instead.

What would your perfect day look like?

I like to get up early, savor a really good cup of coffee (my husband makes me a pour-over), get outside right away to walk the dogs, then dig into research and writing for a few hours. Ideally, I would have some time to go on an adventure in the mountains where I live--a hike in the Tetons, a bike ride, or an afternoon floating and fishing the river. Even though I love to cook, on a perfect day, I would want to eat out at my favorite sushi restaurant with my favorite people. Getting to bed early would really cap off the day. I am serious about getting 7 to 8 hours of sleep!

What’s got you excited in your industry right now?

I love that people of all ages are paying attention to brain health. It’s no longer an issue just for middle aged and older adults. There’s more data on the impact of nutrition and lifestyle on young adults. I am really excited to be teaching two undergraduate courses this year, a women’s brain health course at Harvard and a brain health nutrition course at the University of Cincinnati.

What kind of legacy are you hoping to build with your business, and how do you want to influence the next generation?

Brain Health Kitchen has always been about educating people and encouraging them to share what they learn. I think of my newsletter subscribers, for example, as brain health ambassadors. It is estimated that each person has the potential to influence 2.8 people each day, about 1,000 people each year, and 80,000 people in a lifetime. I am proud that I am building a community of people who are well-versed in how to age with a healthy brain, and are now spreading the word. As people understand how to take care of their brains, we have the potential to avoid much of the suffering caused by Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia.

Can you share 5 tips for better brain health?

Floss your teeth every day; no cheating. Eat these foods every day: leafy greens, vegetables, berries, nuts and seeds, whole grains, extra-virgin olive oil. Find the people that support you and make you laugh. Spend more time with them. Write down your personal mission statement. Define what your overriding purpose is and how you would like to contribute to the world. Revisit it often. Strength training is mandatory. Work out and stay strong so you are able to fend off frailty and age with a healthy brain.

What are 3 things you would never do or eat as a brain health doctor?

I would never eat processed meat or processed dairy products. I would never consume sugar- or artificially-sweetened drinks on a regular basis. And I can’t think of one fast food restaurant where I would actually eat the food.

Thank you so much, Dr. Fenn! How can my readers connect with you or attend one of your retreats?

I host several Brain Health Retreats each year in Italy, Costa Rica, and Mexico. These are week-long educational vacations focused on the food, lifestyle, and culture of places known for the longevity of their residents. You’ll find all the details about upcoming retreats on this page of my Substack. Paying subscribers to my newsletter get first dibs on spots when they are announced.

3 things Dr. Fenn is loving:

1// My nut milk maker. I almost never buy nut milk because it is so much better homemade. I used to make it in a blender but this machine does a better job and it’s so easy.

2// Really good extra-virgin olive oil. I always seek out the freshest, highest quality olive oil I can find. I use it to cook almost everything and it is the secret ingredient to making my recipes delicious. This year I am partnering with friends in Tuscany to offer a Brain Health Kitchen branded olive oil that is especially high in brain-healthy polyphenols. Stay tuned--it will be available soon!

3// Matcha green tea. Most coffeeshop matchas are too sweet for me (most have added sugar) so I like to make lattes at home using really fresh matcha. I usually source it from Rishi-Tea but I also love MUD/WTR mushroom matcha, a mix of matcha and high quality mushroom powders. And, I discovered a tea purveyor in Minnesota that mills matcha to order. It is the ultimate in freshness and flavor, and is extremely good for the brain.

I love connecting you with doctors, scientists, nutrition experts, and chefs as passionate about your metabolic health as I am. Who would you like to learn from next? Message me, and I will make it happen…

Message Beth Bollinger

In case you missed these gems:

Thank you🧡

This newsletter wouldn’t be possible without YOU! A huge THANK YOU to all who support my work here on Substack. Thank you, Dr. Fenn, for sharing your passion and your story.

🧡P.S.

If you know someone with pre-diabetes, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, or anyone eating for blood sugar balance and a healthy brain, or just eating whole food for better health, will you forward my Substack to them?

🧡Beth