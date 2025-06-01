I have just returned from an incredible two weeks in Thailand, and I am absolutely bursting to share some authentic Thai recipes with you! One of the highlights of our trip (besides meeting and hiking with elephants) was taking a cooking class at Chiang Mai Home Host, where we learned to make everything from scratch – red curry paste with a mortar and pestle (talk about a workout for your arms!), pad thai with the perfect balance of sweet and tangy, aromatic tom ka soup, and the most delicate banana coconut dessert flavored with pandan leaves.

What really fascinated me were the satay vendors we encountered on nearly every street. There's something so captivating about the aroma of marinated meat grilling over charcoal, watching the vendor work the flames while people gather around to eat. We quickly learned that satay preferences vary by region – in northern Thailand around Chiang Mai, pork satay reigns supreme, while in the south, chicken satay is the star. The street food culture there is incredible – many Bangkok residents don't even have kitchens and rely on street food vendors for all of their meals. One vendor we met in Bangkok sells an astounding 20,000 chicken satay per day!

make this! homemade satay, peanut sauce, and cucumber relish

I'm especially excited to share this traditional peanut sauce recipe with you because it's made the authentic way – with no peanut butter! Most Americanized versions take shortcuts with jarred peanut butter, but the real deal starts with roasted peanuts and red curry paste, creating layers of flavor that no shortcut can replicate. Once you taste the difference, you'll never go back.

For the overachievers among you, I'm also including a recipe for homemade red curry paste – though I should mention that even most Thai home cooks buy their curry paste from the market! But if you want the full from-scratch experience (and don't mind a serious arm workout with the mortar and pestle), it's absolutely worth making it once to understand how all those beautiful flavors come together. Here I am in Thailand making red curry paste:

So grab your skewers and let's bring a little Thai street food magic into your kitchen!

our cooking class in Chiang Mai

Nutrients:

This authentic satay combination isn't just delicious – it's incredibly nutritious! The chicken satay provides a high quality, complete protein (approximately 25-30g per serving), along with metabolism supporting spices like turmeric and cinnamon, which help regulate inflammation and blood sugar levels. The aromatic marinade is packed with antioxidants from coriander and cumin.

The peanut sauce provides healthy monounsaturated fats, plant-based protein, and magnesium from the peanuts. At the same time, the curry paste adds antioxidant-rich chilies and anti-inflammatory compounds from galangal and lemongrass. When you make it from scratch, you have control over the sugar content and can use blood sugar-friendly alternatives, such as monk fruit.

The cucumber relish acts as a refreshing palate cleanser that's virtually calorie-free while providing hydrating electrolytes and vitamin C. The vinegar in the dressing may even help with post-meal blood sugar responses, making this trio both satisfying and metabolically supportive.

Together, these three dishes create a balanced meal with quality protein, healthy fats, beneficial spices, and fresh vegetables – everything your body needs to thrive!

the mortar + pestle my parents brought back from Thailand many years ago, the frozen Thai chilies I buy from our local market, skewers ready for the oven, peanut sauce

the recipes: pork or chicken satay, peanut sauce, cucumber relish, and homemade red curry paste

Low glycemic, gluten and grain free, dairy free

Since I am sharing four recipes today, I will provide them all in PDF format, rather than including them in the body of this newsletter. Feel free to download them all!