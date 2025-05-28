1. Enjoying an incredible journey through Thailand

I have just returned from the most wonderful adventure in Thailand, traveling with Dr. B and a group of our dearest friends. This trip was everything I hoped for and more—a perfect blend of cultural immersion, culinary discovery, and quality time with some of my favorite people.

From exploring ancient temples to savoring authentic flavors that have transformed how I think about nourishing meals, Thailand has completely captured our hearts. The warmth of the Thai people, the vibrancy of the markets, and the incredible food culture have left me feeling inspired and grateful for the opportunity to experience such a beautiful part of the world.

2. Traveling trials and highlights

During our 2 weeks in Thailand, we fell in love with the Chiang Mai region, its people, food, and history. We used a travel company and I cannot recommend them highly enough. Every tour guide, driver, hotel, tour, restaurant, and excursion that they chose for us was expertly planned and navigated, and everyone we met was warm, welcoming, and wonderful. Please consider using Lenny of Expat Holidays to plan your dream Thailand vacation! Tell him that Beth sent you.

The first half of our Thailand adventure did not go nearly as well. We had planned to sail in a catamaran for 7 days with 11 friends. We have rented catamarans before in the British Virgin Islands without a hitch. (We use BVI Yacht Charters and they are wonderful.) The boat we rented in Thailand from Simpson Yacht Charters was a disaster from the start. We had clues before we left the port that the boat had been poorly maintained (no hot water, no air in one cabin, a roof leak onto the bed in another cabin, broken parts in many places) and that should have given us pause, but we set sail anyway, as there was no spare boat we could use. We woke up the first morning (Mother’s Day) with no fresh water in the tank. Without fresh water, living on a boat becomes impossible. The tank leaked, the desalinator didn’t work so that we couldn’t make fresh water (didn’t have a tank to hold it anyway), many other mechanical and navigational issues ensued, and we had to abandon the trip and return the boat after just one night aboard.

This is a company I want to warn you away from- do not use Simpson Yacht Charter! (I want to mention that this is not a Thai owned company and does not in any way reflect on the wonderful Thai people we met.) Zero customer service, poor communication, substandard boat maintenance, and still no refund. While disappointing, it led us to focus more time on land based adventures, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

3. Nourishing hot pot soups

One of the things I enjoyed most in Thailand was the nourishing hot pot soups. The concept is a simple one: broth, herbs and spices, greens and veggies + protein. This is a meal I will be repeating at home for its simplicity and nourishing components. Heat the broth to a boil, including the herbs and spices. Using chopsticks, gently drop the protein into the boiling broth. Cook for a few minutes, then add the veggies and greens. Cook until the veggies are soft, and serve with lime wedges and bean sprouts.

Broth: beef, chicken, dashi, or vegetable broth Herbs and spices: galangal, lemongrass, and ginger are common trios in Thailand Vegetables: bok choy, morning glory (Thai water spinach), Thai basil, cabbage Protein: thinly sliced chicken, peeled and deveined shrimp, thinly sliced pork or beef, fresh fish Hot pot soup in Bangkok, Thailand

4. Bringing Thailand home

Since returning from Thailand, I've been experimenting with incorporating the flavors and techniques we discovered into my everyday cooking. Beyond the hot pot soups I mentioned, I've been experimenting with coconut milk-based curries, incorporating fresh herbs like Thai basil, lemongrass, galangal, ginger, and tamarind to achieve the perfect balance of sweet, sour, and spicy flavors that make Thai cuisine so nourishing and satisfying. On my first day home, Dr. B and I made a trip to Phnom-Penh Asian Market in Santa Rosa (see what we bought below). I will be sharing more in the weeks to come!

5. Wearing these on repeat

I've been loving this linen shirt (I have it in white, blue, and blue and white stripes) and wear it over bathing suits, and sundresses for sun protection, with shorts, and paired with denim overalls all month long and throughout Thailand.

6. Embracing the beautiful spring weather

May's gorgeous weather has drawn me outdoors more than usual. I've been enjoying my morning tea on the front porch for some morning sunlight, scheduling walking meetings when possible, and making evening walks a priority. There's something about being in nature that immediately grounds me and reminds me why outdoor time is such a crucial component of overall wellness.

9. Introducing: The Blood Sugar Method

I'm thrilled to share something I've been pouring my heart into—The Blood Sugar Method! This comprehensive program offers you my complete 8-week coaching experience (valued at $1,200) for less than a one hour consultation!

Real food strategies that actually work

Sleep and movement plans that fit your life

Hormone-balancing guidance for perimenopause and menopause

Blood sugar-friendly recipes and live cooking classes

Proven habit-building techniques that stick

Whether you're battling afternoon crashes, stubborn weight, or want unstoppable energy, this program gives you everything you need to revolutionize how you feel—at your own pace, on your schedule.

10. Building community

Building a supportive community around The Blood Sugar Method has been incredibly rewarding this month. It's amazing to see participants sharing their wins, asking thoughtful questions, and encouraging one another on their health journeys. The private community forum has become a space where real connections form and lasting change happens together. Join us here!

This month has been a beautiful reminder that wellness isn't just about what we eat or how we move—it's about connection, exploration, and finding joy in the simple moments that nourish our souls. From the bustling markets of Thailand to quiet morning moments on my own front porch, I'm grateful for all the ways life continues to teach and inspire me.

