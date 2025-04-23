Before I get into today’s High-Fiber Recipes, I want to introduce you, my Substack VIPs, to a very special 8-week Blood Sugar Method Course I’ve created with professional chef

Now, let's talk about something that has recently been getting more of a spotlight in nutrition conversations and absolutely deserves its time in the sun: FIBER!

I know, I know—fiber isn't exactly the sexiest nutrition topic. It doesn't have the controversial appeal of carbs or the trendy status of collagen. But here's the truth: if you're working on balancing your blood sugar, supporting gut health, or maintaining a healthy weight, fiber might be your most powerful ally.

Why I'm Obsessed with Fiber (And Why You Should Be Too!)

When I work with clients struggling with blood sugar issues, pre-diabetes, or those pesky energy crashes, one of the first things I look at is their fiber intake. Most Americans get only about 15 grams of fiber daily—that's roughly HALF of what we should be consuming!

Here's what adequate fiber does for your body:

Stabilizes blood sugar by slowing down carbohydrate absorption (hello, balanced energy!)

Feeds your gut microbiome , supporting those beneficial bacteria that influence everything from immunity to mood

Creates a feeling of fullness that helps with natural portion control

Supports regular elimination (yes, we're talking about healthy poops!)

Helps reduce inflammation throughout the body

The most fascinating thing I've learned from continuous glucose monitoring is how dramatically fiber can impact blood sugar response. The same carbohydrate food eaten with or without fiber produces completely different glucose responses.

Recipe roundup: my favorite high fiber recipes (categorized by high fiber main ingredient)

I've gathered some of my most popular high fiber recipes to make it super easy for you to boost your fiber intake without sacrificing flavor or satisfaction.

Each of these recipes contains at least 4-10 grams of fiber per serving, and they're all designed to support balanced blood sugar and keep you feeling full and energized. From breakfast to dinner (with snacks in between!), I've got you covered. If you need a whole meal plan to help you incorporate more fiber, I have that too!

Coming this Sunday for paid subscribers: a brand new recipe for a super seed sprinkle (with 16 plants!) that you can add to just about anything to boost fiber, protein, and nutrients!

Favorite Fiber Recipes, by Main Ingredient:

Chia Seeds

Flaxseeds

Beans and Lentils

Berries

Avocados

Leafy Greens

Broccoli and Cruciferous Vegetables

Nuts and Seeds

Psyllium Husk

No Oats Varieties (Oat-Free Overnight Oats)

Additional Fiber Stars

Artichokes : Steamed or roasted artichokes with lemon + shallot dipping sauce

Coconut : add shredded coconut to salads, No Oats, or baked goods

Jicama: Jicama sticks with chili lime seasoning

