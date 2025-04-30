April has been a whirlwind month! I've been immersed in launching The Blood Sugar Method course and preparing for our May 1st kickoff cooking class with chef

Mid month, I took a trip to Cabo with my husband, four children, and my son-in-law for a sun soaked getaway along the Sea of Cortez. Our days were filled with simple joys—fishing, family hikes, refreshing swims, and cooking together using local ingredients. These precious moments of both activity and tranquility reinforced my core belief that true wellness encompasses not just what we eat, but how we rest, connect, and find joy—principles that form the foundation of everything I teach.

My spring wardrobe has shifted to flowy dresses with sandals and light layers, perfect for California's changeable weather. Meanwhile, my kitchen has become a celebration of seasonal treasures—artichokes, eggs, spring peas, and microgreens. I've been prioritizing my own wellness with evening weighted vest walks (game-changer for bone density!) while losing myself in audiobooks—the perfect mental escape after days of deep focus on metabolic health.

sunset over the Sea of Cortez

1. Enjoying family time

I am always immensely grateful when my adult children choose to spend their precious PTO days with me and Dr. B. The 7 of us spent a glorious week an hour north of Cabo on the Sea of Cortez. We cooked, played games and cards, went for beach walks, fished, made brick oven pizzas, and were lazy by the pool and hot springs too.

family beach time

2. Introducing: The Blood Sugar Method

Transform your health with The Blood Sugar Method—a comprehensive, self-paced program that delivers the essence of my premium 8-week coaching package ($1,200 value) at less than the cost of a single consultation. This course represents my commitment to making holistic health accessible to everyone, and I am immensely proud and excited to share it with all of you!

The Blood Sugar Method guides you through a complete metabolic health transformation, covering:

Transitioning to a sustainable, real food lifestyle

Optimizing hydration and sleep quality

Effective exercise and daily movement strategies

Building lasting health habits

Navigating perimenopause and menopause

Evidence-based supplement recommendations

Delicious recipes and practical meal plans

Live cooking classes for ongoing inspiration

Whether you're managing specific health concerns or simply seeking more energy and vitality, this program provides the tools and knowledge to balance your blood sugar and revolutionize your metabolic health—all on your own schedule and at your own pace.

3. Creating a healthy one pan meal

Join me on May 1st for a special FREE virtual cooking class where I'll show you how to create a delicious, nutrient-dense one-pan meal that supports balanced blood sugar! This class is typically exclusive to Blood Sugar Method course members, but I'm opening it to everyone just this once as a taste of what's to come. Don't miss this rare opportunity to experience one of the most popular perks of course membership!

5. Trying a new sleep aid

This new silk heated sleeping mask came highly recommended by my daughter for relaxation and sleep. I bought it in the hopes that it will help me sleep on our upcoming overnight flight to Thailand. I tried it for the first time last night and holy cow, look at my sleep and readiness scores from my Oura ring!:

my new heated sleep mask, my sleep score and my readiness score- both well above my usual scores!

6. Spending more time outside

I am loving these new sandals: cute but comfy (the older I get, the less I will put up with uncomfortable shoes for the sake of fashion!) and this colorful and lightweight sundress, along with this wide brim packable sun hat and this swim cover up that will be coming to Thailand with me! With our northern California changeable temperatures, I’ve been layering my sundresses with either a cardigan or a denim jacket.

7. Reading these books

I love to read and usually have a medical or science book, as well as a work of historical fiction, going at the same time. The books I have read and enjoyed recently:

8. Nourishing my gut: my favorite fermented foods

If you've been following me for any length of time, you know I'm passionate about the transformative power of fermented foods for gut health and metabolic wellness. These probiotic powerhouses support your microbiome, improve digestion, and can even help stabilize blood sugar levels.

These are the fermented favorites that have earned permanent spots in my refrigerator:

Yin Yang Carrots by Firefly Kitchen – These vibrant, tangy carrots add a wonderful crunch to salads.

Bubbies Pickles – Made the traditional way through fermentation (not vinegar!), these deliver authentic flavor along with their probiotic benefits.

Wildbrine Sauerkraut – Their classic kraut balances tanginess with just the right amount of crunch – I love adding a forkful to breakfast bowls for an unexpected flavor boost.

Wildbrine Kimchi – This Korean-inspired ferment brings delicious heat and complexity to simple proteins and bowls.

A2 Yogurt from Alexandre Farms and Bellwether Farms – These small-batch yogurts, made from grass-fed cows and sheep, contain the easier-to-digest A2 protein, making them gentler on sensitive digestive systems while delivering incredible flavor.

I aim to include at least one serving of these fermented favorites daily as part of my metabolic health routine. What are your favorite fermented foods? I'd love to hear what's working for you!

9. Listening to these audiobooks

10. Packing for 7 days on a boat in Thailand

The things I will bring to keep my metabolic health on track:

