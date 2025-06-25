1. Regrouping

The past six months have been a whirlwind of creating and launching The Blood Sugar Method. Working with my business partner, Anja, who lives in France while I'm here in California, meant navigating a 9-hour time difference. As a result, I found myself hopping out of bed and diving straight into work instead of taking time for the grounding practices that usually set me up for a calm and focused day.

Without even realizing it, I got completely out of my regular routines. I had to bring in help to manage everything, and somewhere along the way, I stopped taking my morning walks with Charlie, and I even stopped drinking my tea on the front porch. I've been feeling a little burned out recently, so I'm taking a step back and recommitting to the health practices that make me feel like myself again.

Morning walks with my dog Charlie - Good for both of us! Morning sunlight helps set our circadian rhythm for the day and supports natural melatonin production for more restful sleep at night

Morning yoga with Dr. B - There are two mornings a week when Dr. B isn't rushing off to the hospital for early surgeries, so we've committed to doing yoga together on those days. We use the Down Dog app and roll out our mats at the end of our bed. It's simple, but it helps us connect, relax, and begin the day in a calm and easy manner.

Sometimes the most important thing we can do is pause, acknowledge when we've drifted away from what serves us, and gently find our way back. These small daily practices may seem simple, but they are the foundation that supports everything else I do.

I'm definitely not perfect and need to regroup and recommit regularly, just like everyone else. And you know what? That's perfectly human and perfectly okay.

2. Thanking

My amazing team. This has been such a busy season of growth, and I couldn't have done it without these incredible people who've supported me along the way:

Each of these amazing humans brought their unique talents to help me navigate this intense period of building something new. I'm so grateful for their expertise, patience, and support!

teaching a cooking class in the Apple Cottage at Gold Ridge Organic Farms was a delight!

3. Teaching

My very first in-person cooking class at Gold Ridge Organic Farms in Sonoma County, California, this week, and I absolutely loved it! For those of you who know me in real life, I'm actually quite the introvert. But something magical happens when I get to talk about what I'm passionate about - healthy eating and cooking suddenly becomes surprisingly easy to share!

The setting couldn't have been more perfect - I got to teach in their adorable Apple Cottage right on the farm property, surrounded by olive and apple trees. There's something special about connecting with people in person over real food and sharing practical tips they can apply at home in their own kitchens.

The feedback from the class was so heartwarming!

"Beth is wonderful, knowledgeable, and inviting. The food was delicious. Our questions were answered with practical applications."

"Beth's class was perfect—informative, interesting, and personable."

"Amazing salad! Beth is great"

"Friendly. Excellent information. Beth presented well - warm and knowledgeable. Perfect amount of time for the presentation."

I hope you'll join me next time I teach - there's nothing quite like the energy of cooking and learning together.

I don’t have grandchildren yet, but I have Luna!

4. Caring

Caring for my daughter Camille’s puppy Luna last week was a great reminder of how much I value my sleep! Luna is young and sometimes needs to go potty in the night, plus she's up at 5:30 am every morning, ready to take on the world. It was quite the wake-up call (literally!) for both Dr. B and me about how precious our sleep really is. We absolutely loved having Luna, but I'll admit we both slept so much better the first night after she went home.

It got me thinking about all the things we do to prioritize quality sleep:

Cool room temperature (around 68°F)

Consistent bedtime routine

Eye masks to block out light and soothe dry, tired eyes

Magnesium glycinate before bed

For me: progesterone at night

Reading instead of scrolling before we drop off to sleep

No phones in bed

5. Sharing

My love of fermented foods:

6. Reading

these books

Fast Like a Girl by Mindy Pelz (how to feast and fast according to your cycles with special advice for menopause as well)

The Women by Kristin Hannah (this was a reader recommendation, and I can’t put it down!)

7. Wearing

My summer style is all about comfort and ease - summer weight white pants, denim shorts, and my go-to wide leg jeans paired with white lace blouses and breathable striped linen shirts. For shoes, I'm rotating between these super comfy sandals, my blue linen espadrilles, and my blue Adidas. It's the perfect mix of pieces that keep me cool and comfortable while still feeling put-together.

8. Fasting

I did a 24-hour fast after both my trip to Thailand and my recent trip to Mexico, and I've found that fasting during or after travel is an excellent reset for my system.

Fasting is the perfect reset, giving my body a chance to recalibrate after consuming different foods, adjusting to time zones, and the general disruption that comes with being away from home.

If you're interested in experiencing the benefits of fasting in a supportive community setting, our next group fast and detox runs from July 7-14, and I'd love to have you join us!

The process is simple: order your kit, email me with your order number (nestsonoma@gmail.com), and I will share the link to join the private chat + recipes for the week!

Learn more here:

9. Embracing

This shift into warmer weather and all the goodness that comes with it - visits with my parents, my daughters Lauren in Portland and Maddie in Washington, afternoon walks with friends, precious moments of downtime, and deeper connections with the people I love. I'm also loving having my son Nolan home and working as my assistant - I'm teaching him to use Canva, edit videos, and help me film too!

Camille is also home, preparing for medical school applications, and supporting her through this process has me feeling nostalgic - Dr. B and I were together at her age, and I recall him applying to medical school 36 years ago! There's something about summer that naturally invites us to slow down, prioritize the relationships that matter most, and savor these simple but meaningful moments together.

10. Nourishing

And of course, summer means shared meals and fresh ingredients! With summer fruits and vegetables at their peak, I'm loving these nourishing recipes that feel perfect for times of comfort and renewal:

This month has been a beautiful reminder that wellness isn't just about what we eat or how we move—it's about slowing down, connecting with the people we love, and finding joy in the simple moments that nourish our souls. From afternoon walks with friends to quiet evenings with family, I'm grateful for all the ways summer invites us to embrace what truly matters.

Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!

Thank you for being here,

Transform your health with The Blood Sugar Method, where I've condensed everything from my private coaching practice into a comprehensive, self-paced program. Get real food strategies, hormone guidance, and proven techniques that actually work—all designed to fit your life and schedule.

join here🧡