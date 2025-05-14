photo diary: how to hit 30g protein without loads of meat or protein powder
I photographed my meals for 2 years just to make you this photo diary of protein-packed meals
Nourishing Simplicity: My Approach to Metabolic Health
If you follow me on Instagram, you've probably seen my daily breakfast and lunch photos—visual evidence that eating for metabolic health and blood sugar balance can be both simple and satisfying. Rather than complex recipes, I create "assembled" meals using quality pantry staples along with fresh vegetables, sustainably caught fish, ferments, goat cheese, microgreens, and other goodies from my weekend farmers market visits.
Evidence-Based Nutritional Targets
My framework follows specific, science-backed targets:
Protein: 24-30 grams per meal (85-100 grams daily) to support muscle maintenance and metabolic function
Fiber: Minimum 10 grams per meal (30+ grams daily) for gut health and glucose regulation
Plant Diversity: At least 30 different plant foods weekly to nurture a thriving microbiome and provide a spectrum of protective compounds
Fermented Foods: Daily inclusion of sauerkraut, fermented pickles, fermented carrots, kimchi, miso, or yogurt to enhance gut health and immune function
Healthy Fats: Prioritizing omega-3 rich sources, extra virgin olive oil, fatty fish, avocados, olives, and nuts to support hormone production, nutrient absorption, and cellular integrity
Nourish, Protect, and Energize
My core philosophy guides every food choice: eat to nourish, protect, and energize every cell in my body. This "do no harm" approach means making intentional choices that honor my body's complexity and natural biochemistry.
I prioritize nutrient density through:
Whole foods exclusively—zero ultra-processed products, refined grains, or added sugars that disrupt metabolic health
Non-starchy vegetables as my foundation—filling at least half my plate with these fiber powerhouses that feed beneficial gut bacteria and provide essential phytonutrients
Colorful berries in moderation—nature's antioxidant-rich gifts that support cellular health without dramatic blood sugar impacts
Fermented foods daily—incorporating living probiotic sources to diversify the gut microbiome and strengthen immune function
Thoughtfully-sourced animal products—regeneratively-raised, organic red meat (1-2 times weekly) for its unique nutrient profile
Quality over quantity—uncured, sugar-free bacon as a monthly treat rather than a regular staple
Organic produce whenever possible to minimize pesticide exposure
Artisanal charcuterie without nitrites for the occasional "French dinner"
Strategic timing—consuming higher-carbohydrate foods after activity or alongside protein, fiber, and healthy fats
While I recognize that no amount of alcohol benefits my health, I occasionally enjoy a glass of wine in social settings—a reminder that this approach balances optimal nutrition with life's pleasures and meaningful connections.
This isn't about restriction but rather intentional abundance—choosing foods that provide cellular nourishment while supporting sustained energy, mental clarity, and lifelong vitality.
And now, allow me to share my all-time favorite, nutrient-dense, protein-packed meals from the last two years.
9 protein-packed, assembled meals:
Find hundreds more metabolically healthy, blood sugar friendly meal ideas in my Instagram stories labeled breakfast, lunch, and dinner!
Goldridge Farms Organic, high polyphenol Extra Virgin Olive Oil code NEST20 to save
Wildbrine sauerkraut and kimchi and Firefly Kitchen Yin Yang carrots, carrot tonic, and fire cider.
Bellwether Farms creme fraiche and sheep milk yogurt
Anna’s Seafood in Petaluma, California, and at the Sebastopol Farmer’s Market on Sundays
Stemple Creek Ranch, Wild Pastures, Force of Nature, Pasturebird, and Lineage Provisions
The Feed Cooperative for Sonoma and Marin County fresh produce
Together, we're building a community focused on real food and metabolic health. If you enjoyed this post, please “like” and “restack” to help others find their way to better health, too!
Thank you for being here,
